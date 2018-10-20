Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Westmoreland

Pitt students work on service projects for Make a Difference Day

Patrick Varine
Patrick Varine | Saturday, Oct. 20, 2018, 1:00 p.m.

Updated 37 minutes ago

On Saturday morning, the view was rather dismal both inside and outside of a Long Street home in Hempfield.

Outside, there was light rain and an overcast sky. Inside, there was musty carpeting, old blinds and moldy furniture.

But student volunteers from the University of Pittsburgh at Greensburg were working to change that as part of the universitywide Pitt Make a Difference Day.

A group of about 17 students was working with Habitat for Humanity to clean out the inside of the home in the 2000 block of Long Street. Several students at the site are also part of the university’s Habitat Club.

“We do a build every month,” said junior Taylor Mayhue, 21, of Altoona. “We have two other homes we’re working on, on Jefferson Avenue in Greensburg.”

In addition to the South Greensburg project, Make a Difference Day volunteers were also doing Adopt-a-Highway work along Mt. Pleasant and Brinkertown roads, helping Goodwill of Southwestern PA officials at their Hempfield store and learning about volunteer opportunities at the Wildlife Works animal rehabilitation facility in Youngwood.

Mayhue said the big challenge with the Hempfield home rehab project was a lack of space.

“There’s a lot of us, but we’re making it work,” she said.

Central Westmoreland Habitat board member Tim McTigue said the extra help was wonderful.

“We just found out the foundation has some problems after clearing things away,” he said. “So we’ll have to do some work there. But compared to the home on Jefferson Avenue, this house is in pretty good shape.”

Having members of the Habitat Club along was also helpful.

“They come out on a regular basis,” McTigue said. “It’s great to get repeat volunteers because they know how we operate and can help things run a little more smoothly.”

For more on Pitt Make a Difference Day, see Studentaffairs.pitt.edu .

Patrick Varine is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Patrick at 724-850-2862, pvarine@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MurrysvilleStar.

Central Westmoreland Habitat for Humanity project manager Dan DeAugustine (middle) helps remove an old oven in the kitchen of a abandoned house on Long Street in Hempfield with University of Pittsburgh at Greensburg students during the University of Pittsburgh’s Make a Difference Day at a build site for Central Westmoreland Habitat for Humanity on Saturday, Oct. 20, 2018. The day of volunteering saw campus students help with local non-profit organizations around the Westmoreland County region, including Habitat for Humanity.
Shane Dunlap | Tribune-Review
Central Westmoreland Habitat for Humanity project manager Dan DeAugustine (middle) helps remove an old oven in the kitchen of a abandoned house on Long Street in Hempfield with University of Pittsburgh at Greensburg students during the University of Pittsburgh’s Make a Difference Day at a build site for Central Westmoreland Habitat for Humanity on Saturday, Oct. 20, 2018. The day of volunteering saw campus students help with local non-profit organizations around the Westmoreland County region, including Habitat for Humanity.
University of Pittsburgh at Greensburg senior Quoc Vo (left) is reflected in the mirror of a vanity set while students move the piece of furniture during the University of Pittsburgh’s Make a Difference Day at a build site for Central Westmoreland Habitat for Humanity on Saturday, Oct. 20, 2018. About 15 students helped clear out a house on Long Street in Hempfield to make way for Central Westmoreland Habitat for Humanity to begin renovations.
Shane Dunlap | Tribune-Review
University of Pittsburgh at Greensburg senior Quoc Vo (left) is reflected in the mirror of a vanity set while students move the piece of furniture during the University of Pittsburgh’s Make a Difference Day at a build site for Central Westmoreland Habitat for Humanity on Saturday, Oct. 20, 2018. About 15 students helped clear out a house on Long Street in Hempfield to make way for Central Westmoreland Habitat for Humanity to begin renovations.
University of Pittsburgh at Greensburg junior Jirapach Moongdee rips up old carpet at a house on Long Street in Hempfield during the University of Pittsburgh’s Make a Difference Day at a build site for Central Westmoreland Habitat for Humanity on Saturday, Oct. 20, 2018. The day of volunteering saw campus students help with local non-profit organizations around the Westmoreland County region.
Shane Dunlap | Tribune-Review
University of Pittsburgh at Greensburg junior Jirapach Moongdee rips up old carpet at a house on Long Street in Hempfield during the University of Pittsburgh’s Make a Difference Day at a build site for Central Westmoreland Habitat for Humanity on Saturday, Oct. 20, 2018. The day of volunteering saw campus students help with local non-profit organizations around the Westmoreland County region.
University of Pittsburgh at Greensburg junior Kaylee Campbell sweeps out a garage of a house on Long Street in Hempfield during the University of Pittsburgh’s Make a Difference Day at a build site for Central Westmoreland Habitat for Humanity on Saturday, Oct. 20, 2018.
Shane Dunlap | Tribune-Review
University of Pittsburgh at Greensburg junior Kaylee Campbell sweeps out a garage of a house on Long Street in Hempfield during the University of Pittsburgh’s Make a Difference Day at a build site for Central Westmoreland Habitat for Humanity on Saturday, Oct. 20, 2018.
University of Pittsburgh at Greensburg junior Cheyeanne Perez tosses boards into heaps of debris volunteers cleaned from a home on Long Street in Hempfield during the University of Pittsburgh’s Make a Difference Day at a build site for Central Westmoreland Habitat for Humanity on Saturday, Oct. 20, 2018. About 15 students helped to clean up a house to make way for Central Westmoreland Habitat for Humanity to begin renovations.
Shane Dunlap | Tribune-Review
University of Pittsburgh at Greensburg junior Cheyeanne Perez tosses boards into heaps of debris volunteers cleaned from a home on Long Street in Hempfield during the University of Pittsburgh’s Make a Difference Day at a build site for Central Westmoreland Habitat for Humanity on Saturday, Oct. 20, 2018. About 15 students helped to clean up a house to make way for Central Westmoreland Habitat for Humanity to begin renovations.
University of Pittsburgh at Greensburg senior Quoc Vo helps lift a couch during the University of Pittsburgh’s Make a Difference Day at a build site for Central Westmoreland Habitat for Humanity on Saturday, Oct. 20, 2018. About 15 students helped clear out a house on Long Street in Hempfield to make way for Central Westmoreland Habitat for Humanity to begin renovations.
Shane Dunlap | Tribune-Review
University of Pittsburgh at Greensburg senior Quoc Vo helps lift a couch during the University of Pittsburgh’s Make a Difference Day at a build site for Central Westmoreland Habitat for Humanity on Saturday, Oct. 20, 2018. About 15 students helped clear out a house on Long Street in Hempfield to make way for Central Westmoreland Habitat for Humanity to begin renovations.
TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me