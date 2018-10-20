Pitt students work on service projects for Make a Difference Day

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

On Saturday morning, the view was rather dismal both inside and outside of a Long Street home in Hempfield.

Outside, there was light rain and an overcast sky. Inside, there was musty carpeting, old blinds and moldy furniture.

But student volunteers from the University of Pittsburgh at Greensburg were working to change that as part of the universitywide Pitt Make a Difference Day.

A group of about 17 students was working with Habitat for Humanity to clean out the inside of the home in the 2000 block of Long Street. Several students at the site are also part of the university’s Habitat Club.

“We do a build every month,” said junior Taylor Mayhue, 21, of Altoona. “We have two other homes we’re working on, on Jefferson Avenue in Greensburg.”

In addition to the South Greensburg project, Make a Difference Day volunteers were also doing Adopt-a-Highway work along Mt. Pleasant and Brinkertown roads, helping Goodwill of Southwestern PA officials at their Hempfield store and learning about volunteer opportunities at the Wildlife Works animal rehabilitation facility in Youngwood.

Mayhue said the big challenge with the Hempfield home rehab project was a lack of space.

“There’s a lot of us, but we’re making it work,” she said.

Central Westmoreland Habitat board member Tim McTigue said the extra help was wonderful.

“We just found out the foundation has some problems after clearing things away,” he said. “So we’ll have to do some work there. But compared to the home on Jefferson Avenue, this house is in pretty good shape.”

Having members of the Habitat Club along was also helpful.

“They come out on a regular basis,” McTigue said. “It’s great to get repeat volunteers because they know how we operate and can help things run a little more smoothly.”

For more on Pitt Make a Difference Day, see Studentaffairs.pitt.edu .

Patrick Varine is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Patrick at 724-850-2862, pvarine@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MurrysvilleStar.