Westmoreland happenings: Oct. 22 and beyond

Classes/programs

• Lunch a l’Art with sculptor Andrew Rice, noon Nov. 1, Southern Alleghenies Museum of Art at Ligonier Valley, off Route 711 south of Ligonier. Fee: $15, or $12 for members. Reservations by Oct. 26 at 724-238-6015.

• Greensburg Hempfield Area Library, 237 S. Pennsylvania Ave.:

—6-7 p.m. Monday , block party for ages 2-6.

— 6 p.m. Tuesday, Linda Goodlin, author of From Across the Pond.

— 1 p.m. Wednesday homeschoolers for ages 5-10, siblings welcome.

— 6 p.m. Wednesday, Cook and books.

— 6-7:30 p.m. Thursday , Oooey-gooey, gross for ages 6-10.

— 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Saturday , Read to Kaya’s Friends therapy dog program for ages 3 and older.

— 6-7:30 p.m. Oct. 29 and 30, Haunted Cellar recommended for ages 9 and older.

Details: 724-837-5620.

• Winners of the Ligonier Valley Writer’s Flash Fiction contest will read their works at 1 p.m. Saturday, Craftique Collections, 770 East Pittsburgh St., Greensburg. Admission is free. Details: lvwonline.org

• “Catholic Art of the Modern Age: New Images for an Ancient Story,” lecture by Dr. Elizabeth Lev, 2 p.m. Oct. 28, Fred Rogers Center, 300 Fraser Purchase Road, Latrobe. Admission is free. Reservations required: 724-805-2177 or 724-805-2107.

• “Scams: Don’t be a Victim” free lunch and learn, noon Oct. 29, Mt. Pleasant Public Library, 120 S. Church St. Register at 724-547-3850.

• Adult afternoon craft, 1-3:30 p.m. Nov. 1, Adams Memorial Library, 1112 Ligonier St., Latrobe:. Cost: $10. Reservations by Oct. 25: 724-539-1972.

Fundraisers

• Flea market, 9 a.m.-noon Friday and every last Friday of the month, Herminie Center for Active Adults, 101 Sewickley Ave. Cost: first table free, $5 for second. Details: 724-446-3282.

• Fudge fundraiser, 7 a.m.-3:30 p.m., Friday, Excela Square at Frick, 508 S. Church St., Mt. Pleasant.

• Wreaths Across America of North Huntingdon social event, 6-10 p.m. Saturday, Quinn’s Brewery, 3000 Commerce Loop in Banco Industrial Park, North Huntingdon. Cost: $15, includes one drink and light snacks. Basket raffles, silent auction for an authentic Sidney Crosby jersey. Details: 412-897-3143 or rhondahunt.waa@gmail.com.

• Pancake and sausage breakfast, 8-11 a.m. Saturday, hosted by Youngwood Lions in Christ United Methodist Church, Lincoln and Sherwood streets. Cost: $6, or $3 for children 6-12.

• Oldies dance, 6-10 p.m. Saturday, Yukon Slovenian Hall. Music by The Classics. Cost: $10. Food and refreshments will be available. Hosted by Westmoreland County Federation of SNPJ Lodges. Details: 412-554-7404.

• Bingo to benefit kids, hosted by the Kiwanis Club of Greensburg, noon-3 p.m. Oct. 28, West Point Fire Hall, 100 Volunteer Drive, Greensburg. Pasta dinner, baskets, small games of chance and $1,500 jackpot. Tickets: 724-516-4060 or 724-219-3328.

• Basket bash hosted by Citizens for Jeannette Public Library, doors open at 1 p.m. Oct. 28, Jeannette American Legion, 109 S. Fifth St. Ticket: $10, includes lunch, raffle tickets, music and 50/50. Tickets: 724-523-5702.

• Westmoreland Hospital Auxiliary 40th annual dollhouse and miniature show, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Oct. 28, Ramada Greensburg Hotel and Conference Center, 100 Ramada Inn Drive, Hempfield. Will include special event for children. Admission: $5, or $2 for ages 2-10. Proceeds benefit the auxiliary’s scholarship fund. Details: 724-832-1687 or 724-837-2393.

• West Newton Lions Club is taking orders through Nov. 1 for homemade pumpkin pies or rolls. Pickup on Nov. 21. Cost: $14 for plain pumpkin roll or pie, $15 for pumpkin roll with nuts. Orders: 724-972-3779.

• Annual Coal and Coke Trail Comedy Night, 6-9:30 p.m. Nov. 3, Scottdale Fireman’s Club, 405 Porter Ave. Ticket: $30, includes dinner catered by 3 Gems Catering. Basket raffles and 50/50 are planned. Advance tickets required and are available at Leo & Sons Grille 31, The Filling Station, Regional Trail Corp. office in West Newton, Westmoreland County Parks and Recreation office or by calling 724-547-3121.

Special events

• Fall Crawl 5K Run/Walk, 10 a.m. Saturday, Bolivar Fire Hall, 616 Washington St. Entry forms are available at the fire hall. Details: 724-676-4714.

• Westmoreland County Historical Society hosts these events Saturday at Historical Hanna’s Town, 809 Forbes Trail Road, Hempfield:

— Fall Family Day, 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Cost: $5, or $4 for school-age children and seniors.

— Jack-o-Lantern tours, 6, 6:30 and 7 p.m. Cost: $7 or $6 for WCHS members.

Reservations required at 724-532-1935 x 210. Details: history@westmoreland history.org.

Church events

• Octoberfest dinner, 4-7 p.m. Thursday, First United Church of Christ, Main Street, Irwin. Tickets: $10, pre-sale only, at 724 863-0430.

• Bazaar, 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, St. John’s United Church of Christ, 117 Youngstown Ridge Road, Ligonier. Handmade craft items, bake sale and lunch available.

• Super bingo, 1:45 p.m. Oct. 28, St. Barbara Church social hall, 111 Raymaley Road, Harrison City. Doors open at 12:30 p.m. Tickets: 724-744-4584.

• 37th annual Carpatho-Rusyn Celebration, noon-6 p.m. Oct. 28, St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, 201 E. Main St., Uniontown. Ethnic foods, crafts, music, dance, children’s activities, speakers and demonstrations and displays of folk arts, costumes and artifacts. Admission is free. Details: 724-438-6027.

• Swiss steak dinner, 4-7 p.m. Nov. 3, Derry First United Methodist Church, 311 N. Ligonier St. Cost: $12. For tickets: 724-694-8333.

