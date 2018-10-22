Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Westmoreland

Derry Township family loses home in fire

Jamie Martines
Jamie Martines | Monday, Oct. 22, 2018, 6:12 a.m.
The Bolish family home after it caught fire Saturday morning.
The Bolish family home after it caught fire Saturday morning.

Updated 2 hours ago

Less than two months after the death of their daughter, the Bolish family is facing more loss.

The family’s Derry Township home caught fire early Saturday morning, destroying everything inside, WPXI reports.

Marissa Bolish, 17, was killed in a car accident on Route 982 near Mission Road in August.

“It’s just so hard going through my sister’s death at 17, then being left with nothing except what I have in a dorm room,” Chelsea Bolish, 19, told WPXI.

Bolish was not at the Latrobe home at the time of the fire. She attends college nearby.

Three family members—Bolish’s parents and 17-year-old brother—were there and managed to escape, WPXI reports.

A gofundme.com fundraiser has been started to support the family.

Jamie Martines is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Jamie at 724-850-2867, jmartines@tribweb.com or via Twitter @Jamie_Martines.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me