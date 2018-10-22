Derry Township family loses home in fire

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Less than two months after the death of their daughter, the Bolish family is facing more loss.

The family’s Derry Township home caught fire early Saturday morning, destroying everything inside, WPXI reports.

Marissa Bolish, 17, was killed in a car accident on Route 982 near Mission Road in August.

“It’s just so hard going through my sister’s death at 17, then being left with nothing except what I have in a dorm room,” Chelsea Bolish, 19, told WPXI.

Bolish was not at the Latrobe home at the time of the fire. She attends college nearby.

Three family members—Bolish’s parents and 17-year-old brother—were there and managed to escape, WPXI reports.

A gofundme.com fundraiser has been started to support the family.

