Westmoreland

Mon Valley Opioid Coalition's National Night Out rescheduled to Thursday in Monessen

Renatta Signorini
Renatta Signorini | Monday, Oct. 22, 2018, 7:30 a.m.

Updated 3 hours ago

The Mon Valley Opioid Coalition’s National Night Out has been rescheduled for Thursday in Monessen.

The new coalition’s first event was postponed from a September date after heavy rains.

The free event will be held 6-9 p.m. at Monessen City Park walking track along Grand Boulevard. A parade, in conjunction with the city’s Halloween parade, will kick off the night at Grand and Parente boulevards.

Events, vendors and raffles will take place at the walking track after the parade concludes.

The Mon Valley Opioid Coalition was created in November. It is aimed at breaking down borders dividing Fayette, Washington and Westmoreland counties while connecting community members to offer support and hope.

Members have been meeting monthly with the help of the University of Pittsburgh pharmacy school’s Pennsylvania Opioid Overdose Reduction Technical Assistance Center. Over the next three years, they hope to increase community education, awareness and access to the opioid overdose reversal drug naloxone, while reducing stigma associated with addiction and helping those in need get connected with treatment and recovery.

Officials are defining the Mon Valley as running along the Monongahela River from California and Brownsville to Monongahela and from Bentleyville to West Newton.

Renatta Signorini is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Renatta at 724-837-5374, rsignorini@tribweb.com or via Twitter @byrenatta.

