Westmoreland

Irwin delays demolition of Little Knights Kingdom

Joe Napsha
Joe Napsha | Monday, Oct. 22, 2018, 11:00 a.m.
Debris is seen around Little Knights Kingdom on a hillside at Irwin Park. The closed wooden playground soon could be demolished. Borough officials are determining how much it would cost to dispose of the materials in a landfill.
The fate of Irwin Park’s shuttered Little Knights Kingdom, a wooden playground overgrown by weeds and marred by trash and graffiti, remains uncertain. Municipal officials postponed a demolition decision until they learn how much it will cost to get rid of the remnants.

The playground, across a Brush Creek tributary from the ballfield at Irwin Park, has been closed for years. A bridge spanning the creek was removed to prevent people from using the slide, swings and walking up and down the wooden turrets. The playground opened in 1994 with community support.

Council recently voted against taking steps to have it demolished until Randy Altman, public works director, gets landfill disposal estimates. The borough’s public works crew can remove the playground, Altman said.

Zachary Kansler, borough solicitor, advised against allowing the public to tear it down for reuse because of liability issues.

“I prefer to get it out and remove it. Say goodbye and throw it in the Dumpster,” Kansler said.

Officials previously received a high estimate for demolishing the playground, Councilwoman Debbie Kelly said.

“We’ve been talking about it for 10 years,” Kelly said. “I hate to see it demolished.”

Planks engraved with the names of donors should be saved, Councilman Michel Yunn said. That wood could be used as railings around the gazebo in the park.

Community members three years ago started an online petition at Change.org urging Irwin officials and the Norwin Chamber of Commerce to “Fix, Improve, and Rebuild Little Knights Kingdom.” The effort received support from 650 people.

A new playground is being built at the park, with separate sections for younger and older children.

The new playground was to be dedicated on Oct. 26, but that has been delayed until the spring “since we will not have it done by the original cut off” date.

The rainy weather has held up completion of the new playground, said Shari Martino, Irwin assistant manager.

The borough’s public works crew has to lay down stone and drainage pipes underneath the playground surface must be installed, before the engineered wood can be placed underneath and around the playground equipment, Martino said.

Irwin still is planning to show a children’s Halloween movie, “Hotel Transylvania 2” at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 26 at the park.

Joe Napsha is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Joe at 724-836-5252 or jnapsha@tribweb.com.

click me