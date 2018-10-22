ArcelorMittal will host Nov. 1 community meeting in Monessen

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

ArcelorMittal officials will host a Nov. 1 community meeting in Monessen to give residents an update on its cokemaking facility and the company’s expectations for the future.

In December 2017, the company agreed to pay $1.8 million to state, federal and local entities over air pollution from its Monessen Coke Plant, to settle a lawsuit filed by the PennEnvironment organization in cooperation with the EPA and the state Department of Environmental Protection.

The DEP documented more than 120 violations at the plant before joining with the EPA and PennEnvironment in negotiating the settlement.

The Nov. 1 meeting will be at 6:30 p.m. at the Monessen Middle/High School Auditorium at 1245 State Road.

Randy Shelton, general manager for ArcelorMittal Monessen, will be the featured speaker.

For more, email monessenec@arcelormittal.com .

