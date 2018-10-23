Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Westmoreland

Cops: Latrobe man forcibly entered woman's apartment, refused to leave

Paul Peirce
Paul Peirce | Tuesday, Oct. 23, 2018, 10:09 a.m.

Latrobe police charged a man accused of forcibly entering a female neighbor’s apartment Sunday and refusing to leave.

Tony R. Grooms, 33, was arraigned Monday on charges of criminal trespass and false imprisonment filed in connection with the incident, which occurred about 9 p.m. Sunday. Unity District Judge Michael Mahady ordered Grooms to be held in the Westmoreland County Prison on $5,000 bond. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Nov. 5.

The woman heard a knock on her door in the Ober Building apartment house on Main Street and partially opened the door, thinking it was maintenance staff, Officer Matthew Reeves reported in court documents.

She attempted to close the door when she saw it was Grooms, but “Grooms forced the door open, overpowering (the woman’s) attempt to close it,” Reeves reported. “Once inside, Grooms locked the door behind him.”

The woman asked Grooms to leave several times, police said.

“Grooms then laid down on the couch, patting his hand on it and asking her to sit down,” Reeves reported. “Grooms then attempted to grab (the woman) by the upper arms, saying, ‘You know you want this.’”

The woman reportedly fought off several more advances by pushing Grooms away. She unlocked the apartment door and opened it, according to Reeves.

She again instructed Grooms to leave and he finally agreed, telling the woman, “OK, but you need a man like me,” Reeves wrote in court documents.

The woman then locked the door and called police.

Grooms admitted to being in the woman’s apartment when questioned, Reeves reported.

Paul Peirce is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Paul at 724-850-2860, ppeirce@tribweb.com or via Twitter @ppeirce_trib.

