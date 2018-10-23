Land trust will issue doe permits for North Huntingdon nature preserve

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Special permits will be awarded for antlerless archery hunting at the Otto and Magdalene Ackermann Nature Preserve in North Huntingdon.

“It’s the first year this has taken place under county ownership and our management of the preserve,” said Westmoreland Land Trust Executive Director Betsy Aiken. “Back when it was owned by the (Ackermann) family, they also permitted hunting in some years.”

Permits will be awarded by random drawing from submitted applications. The application deadline for the current season is Oct. 31; for the season which opens Dec. 26, applications are due by Dec. 11. More information and applications can be found at Westmoreland-Landtrust.org .

Aiken stressed that hunting at the 59-acre preserve off Leger Road is strictly for ecological reasons and not for sport.

“This is just doe hunting to preserve the native flora,” she said. “There are a lot of very nice wild flowers in the preserve and it’s a nice forest with a good understory We do see some evidence of deer browsing, so we want to try and preserve the understory.”

Visitors to the reserve are encourage to wear fluorescent orange and keep pets on a leash during deer hunting season, which runs through Dec. 8 and reopens from Dec .26 to Jan. 26, 2019 (except on Sundays).

For more, email WLTHunting@gmail.com or call 724-325-3031.

Patrick Varine is a Tribune-Review staff writer.