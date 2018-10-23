Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Westmoreland

Land trust will issue doe permits for North Huntingdon nature preserve

Patrick Varine
Patrick Varine | Tuesday, Oct. 23, 2018, 1:33 p.m.
A doe looks up from grazing in a field along Jones Mill Stahlstown Road in Cook Township, on Monday, Oct. 22, 2018.
Dan Speicher | Tribune-Review
A doe looks up from grazing in a field along Jones Mill Stahlstown Road in Cook Township, on Monday, Oct. 22, 2018.

Updated 8 hours ago

Special permits will be awarded for antlerless archery hunting at the Otto and Magdalene Ackermann Nature Preserve in North Huntingdon.

“It’s the first year this has taken place under county ownership and our management of the preserve,” said Westmoreland Land Trust Executive Director Betsy Aiken. “Back when it was owned by the (Ackermann) family, they also permitted hunting in some years.”

Permits will be awarded by random drawing from submitted applications. The application deadline for the current season is Oct. 31; for the season which opens Dec. 26, applications are due by Dec. 11. More information and applications can be found at Westmoreland-Landtrust.org .

Aiken stressed that hunting at the 59-acre preserve off Leger Road is strictly for ecological reasons and not for sport.

“This is just doe hunting to preserve the native flora,” she said. “There are a lot of very nice wild flowers in the preserve and it’s a nice forest with a good understory We do see some evidence of deer browsing, so we want to try and preserve the understory.”

Visitors to the reserve are encourage to wear fluorescent orange and keep pets on a leash during deer hunting season, which runs through Dec. 8 and reopens from Dec .26 to Jan. 26, 2019 (except on Sundays).

For more, email WLTHunting@gmail.com or call 724-325-3031.

Patrick Varine is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Patrick at 724-850-2862, pvarine@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MurrysvilleStar.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me