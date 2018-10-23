Westmoreland happenings: Oct. 26 and beyond

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Fundraisers

• Battle of the Sinatras fundraiser hosted by Glass City Swing Band, 7 p.m. Nov. 2, Greensburg Salem Middle School, 301 N. Main St. Tickets: $12.50 for adults (online only), $7 for students. Details: 724-374-3777 or battleofsinatras.bpt.

• Harrison City Area Woman’s Club craft show, 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, Penn-Trafford High School cafeteria, Route 130, Harrison City. Vendors, crafters and food. Details: gayle7595@windstream.net.

• Latrobe Area Hospital Aid Society Handbag Blowout sale, 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday, Excela Latrobe Hospital, 100 Excela Health Drive. Includes designer handbags, wallets, tote bags, briefcases and luggage.

• Norwin Meals on Wheels 20th anniversary celebration, with a dinner 6-10 p.m. Nov. 2, Banquets Unlimited, 544 Caruthers Lane, Irwin. Cost: $40. Basket raffles, door prizes, share the wealth, entertainment by The Fabulous Gemtones. Tickets: 724-864-4324 or fivepages@aol.com.

• Library Libations: A Macabre Masquerade — an evening celebrating Poe, 6-9 p.m. Nov. 10, Greensburg Hempfield Area Library, 237 S. Pennsylvania Ave. Cost: $75. Hors d’oeuvres, open wine and beer bar, entertainment and raffles. Tickets: 724-837-5620.

Halloween events:

• Z& M Harley-Davidson, Route 30, Hempfield, Halloween event, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday. Children trick-or-treat with the theme of Magic of Harry Potter. Free event includes a train ride, hot dogs, apple cider and, weather permitting, s’mores by a campfire. Dealership will match donations at the event to benefit the Muscular Dystrophy Association.

• Costume party and parade, 1 p.m. Saturday, Cook Township Community Center, Route 711, Stahlstown, for children up to age 12; includes treat bags, games and snacks. Details: 724-238-2630.

• Downtown Irwin store-to-store trick-or-treat, 1-3 p.m. Saturday . Candy will be available for the first 500 children. Participating businesses will post an orange paper pumpkin in a front window or door.

• Bolivar Halloween parade, 2 p.m. Sunday, with line-up on Lincoln Street between Fourth and Fifth streets. Parade will proceed to the fire station, where treats will be provided to costumed participants. Cash prizes will be awarded. Details: 724-676-4714.

• Bridge City Church trunk-or-treat , 4-6 p.m., Sunday at the church, 4431 William Penn Highway, Murrysville. Petting zoo, pumpkin patch, pumpkin decorating and more.

• Unity Township trick-or-treat hours, 6 to 8 p.m. Oct. 31.

• North Huntingdon and Irwin trick-or-treat, 6-8 p.m. Oct. 31.

Special events

• Candlelight open house, 4-8 p.m. Nov. 1, Historic Hanna’s Town, 809 Forbes Trail Road, Hempfield. Event is free and open to the public. Details: 724-532-1935 or westmorelandhistory.org.

• Events at Fred M. Rogers Center, 300 Fraser Purchase Road, Unity:

— Seventh Juried Catholic Arts Exhibition at the Saint Vincent Gallery, with a prize award ceremony and reception 3:30-6 p.m. Sunday . Opening lecture with 2018 juror Dr. Elizabeth Lev precedes the exhibition opening reception at 2 p.m.

— “The Blind Spot of Masculinity,” a presentation by Don McPherson, former All-America quarterback at Syracuse University, 7:30 p.m. Monday .

Reservations required for both events: 724-805-2177.

• West Overton Museum and Mt. Pleasant Public Library will host a discussion about “Marketing the Presidency” with Steve Mihaly, 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Overholt Room, 109 W. Overton Road, East Huntingdon. Register at 724-547-3850 or aaron@westovertonvillage.org.

Church events

• Events at St. James Church, 306 St. James Lane, Alexandria:

— Fall breakfast and bake sale, 8 a.m.-noon Sunday. Menu includes: ham, sausage, pancakes, eggs, potatoes and beverage. Cost: $7, or $4 for ages 6-12; younger children eat free.

• Spaghetti dinner, noon-5 p.m. Sunday, Holy Family Parish, 225 N. Second St., West Newton. Cost: $8, or $4 for kids under 10. Chinese auction, baskets and lottery trees.

— Fall craft show, 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Nov. 3. Certified appraiser Jeff Rouse will give appraisals — $15 for three items, and written appraisals for $75. Take your own photos with Santa 10 a.m.-1:00 p.m. Scavenger hunt for children 12 and under for a chance to win a basket of toys. Chinese auction, baskets and food will be available.

Classes/programs

• McKenna Center for Active Adults, 971 Old Salem Road, Greensburg:

— 4 p.m. Friday, early bird bingo.

— Dinner show, dinner at 5 p.m. and magician Chuck Caputo performs at 6 p.m. Nov. 2. Cost: $20

— Live entertainment with Two Jolly Hearts, 12:45 p.m. Nov. 8.

— Bingo, 12:45 p.m. Tuesday and Fridays.

— Exercise classes and lunch offered daily.

Details: 724-837-8832.

• Senior Computer Associates will hold basic computerclasses from 9:15-11:15 a.m.on Wednesdays in November and December; iPad classes on Thursdays in November and iPhone classes on Thursdays beginning Nov. 29 in Latrobe Center for Active Adults, 15 Avenue C. Sessions for age 50 and over meet for four weeks. Fee: $20. Details: 724-879-4461.

