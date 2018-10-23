Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Westmoreland

Judge won't dismiss charges in Christmas Eve drug death

Rich Cholodofsky
Rich Cholodofsky | Tuesday, Oct. 23, 2018, 4:45 p.m.

Updated 5 hours ago

A Westmoreland County judge on Tuesday rejected a defense request to dismiss charges against an Indiana County man accused of selling the drugs that killed a Derry Township woman on Christmas Eve 2016.

In a brief, two-page order, Westmoreland County Common Pleas Judge Christopher Feliciani ruled prosecutors have enough evidence against Dylan Christopher Blair for the case to proceed.

Blair, 22, of Saltsburg, was charged with drug delivery resulting in death after 38-year-old Michelle Spillar was found dead from an overdose of fentanyl-laced heroin. Three stamp bags labeled “Head Games” with an image of a skull and a soccer ball were found at the scene of the overdose.

According to court records, witnesses testified at a preliminary hearing last year they saw Blair sell similarly marked drugs, including a hand-to-hand transaction with Spillar.

A date for Blair’s trial has not been set.

Rich Cholodofsky is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Rich at 724-830-6293 or rcholodofsky@tribweb.com.

