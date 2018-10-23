Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Westmoreland

Penn Township dog groomer to captain Pa. team at national championship in Pittsburgh

Dan Speicher
Dan Speicher | Tuesday, Oct. 23, 2018, 5:03 p.m.
Stephanie Niemeic, owner of Pampered Paws n’ Claws grooming in Penn Township, gives her three year old standard poodle Deja Vu a quick brush before the next client dog arrives, on Tuesday, Oct. 23, 2018. Niemeic and won the Poodle Tournament entry division during the Hershey Groom Expo at the end of September.
Dan Speicher | Tribune-Review
Stephanie Niemeic, owner of Pampered Paws n’ Claws grooming in Penn Township, gives her three year old standard poodle Deja Vu a quick brush before the next client dog arrives, on Tuesday, Oct. 23, 2018. Niemeic and won the Poodle Tournament entry division during the Hershey Groom Expo at the end of September.

Updated 5 hours ago

Stephanie Stempfer, owner of Pampered Paws n’ Claws grooming in Claridge, recently won two awards at the 2018 Hershey Groom Expo — the world’s largest grooming show — held Sept. 27-30 at the Hershey Lodge and Convention Center.

Her first win came during the Rescue Round-up Invitational, where she had a few hours to transform a rescue dog into a pampered pup.

“Not knowing what you are going to get really means you have to be focused,” Stempfer said. “You bring your full grooming kit because you don’t know if your dog is going to be a mess of matted hair — or even have fleas.”

It’s where her 11 years of experience came into play. As a result of her hard work, she won a trip on an industry cruise to the Caribbean and $2,500 cash.

The next win brought it home when she and Deja Vu, her 3-year-old Standard Poodle, won the Poodle entry class.

In November, Stempfer will serve as Pennsylvania team captain for the International Judges Association’s “National Live Dog Championship” held during the Pittsburgh Pet Expo. The top 10 winners will head to South Korea for an international grooming competition.

Dan Speicher is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Dan at 724-850-5455, dspeicher@tribweb.com or via Twitter @danspeicher.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me