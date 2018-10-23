Penn Township dog groomer to captain Pa. team at national championship in Pittsburgh

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Stephanie Stempfer, owner of Pampered Paws n’ Claws grooming in Claridge, recently won two awards at the 2018 Hershey Groom Expo — the world’s largest grooming show — held Sept. 27-30 at the Hershey Lodge and Convention Center.

Her first win came during the Rescue Round-up Invitational, where she had a few hours to transform a rescue dog into a pampered pup.

“Not knowing what you are going to get really means you have to be focused,” Stempfer said. “You bring your full grooming kit because you don’t know if your dog is going to be a mess of matted hair — or even have fleas.”

It’s where her 11 years of experience came into play. As a result of her hard work, she won a trip on an industry cruise to the Caribbean and $2,500 cash.

The next win brought it home when she and Deja Vu, her 3-year-old Standard Poodle, won the Poodle entry class.

In November, Stempfer will serve as Pennsylvania team captain for the International Judges Association’s “National Live Dog Championship” held during the Pittsburgh Pet Expo. The top 10 winners will head to South Korea for an international grooming competition.

