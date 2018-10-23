Jeannette bridge replacement, detour delayed until Monday
Updated 5 hours ago
Replacement of a bridge in Jeannette, and a related detour, are set to begin Monday , a week later that previously planned.
Weather permitting, completion of the new bridge, carrying North Fourth Street over Bull Run, is expected in mid-December.
While construction is under way, cars will be detoured along East Gaskill Avenue, 14th Street and Harrison Avenue. A truck detour will follow Oakford Park and Sheridan roads and Harrison Avenue.
The bridge is one of 558 in the state that have been or will be updated through the Rapid Bridge Replacement Project, a public-private partnership between PennDOT and Plenary Walsh Keystone Partners. Under the agreement, PWKP is in charge of financing, designing and replacing the bridges and will maintain the new spans for 25 years.
Jeff Himler is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Jeff at 724-836-6622, jhimler@tribweb.com or via Twitter @jhimler_news.