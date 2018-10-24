Westmoreland food bank seeking volunteers for Fall Food Share drive
Updated 1 hour ago
Westmoreland County Food Bank officials seek volunteers to help with the Fall Food Share drive at local Giant Eagle grocery stores.
Volunteers will accept food and monetary donations through Nov. 21 at the following Giant Eagle locations:
• Allegheny Towne Center, Leechburg
• Belle Vernon
• Eastgate Plaza, Hempfield
• Hempfield Square
• Irwin
• Latrobe
• Ligonier
• New Kensington
• Penn Township
Volunteers also are needed each month at the food bank’s Delmont facility to help pack food boxes for local seniors in need. Volunteers age 14 and older can help pack boxes from 9 to 11:30 a.m. on the following dates in 2019: Jan. 19, Feb. 16, March 16, May 18, June 22, July 20, Aug. 17, Sept. 21, Oct. 19, Nov. 16 and Dec. 14.
For more information on volunteering or to view available Fall Food Share shifts, call food bank volunteer coordinator Louise Wilhelm at 724-468-8660, ext. 13, email louise@westmorelandfoodbank.org or visit the food bank’s website .
Patrick Varine is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Patrick at 724-850-2862, pvarine@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MurrysvilleStar.