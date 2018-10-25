Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Westmoreland

Police: Torrance patient stabbed, tried to suffocate another patient

Renatta Signorini
Renatta Signorini | Thursday, Oct. 25, 2018, 10:15 a.m.

Updated 15 hours ago

A female Torrance State Hospital patient allegedly tried to kill another patient Tuesday because she “stares at me,” according to state police.

Shayla Maye Mitchell, 19, was arraigned Wednesday night and is being held in the Westmoreland County Prison on $50,000 bail.

Troopers were called to the Derry Township facility Tuesday after a 59-year-old female patient was assaulted. Staff members told investigators that they heard the victim screaming and saw she had about 12 bloody stab wounds on her arms, according to court papers.

The victim told troopers that she was awoken by a shirt pressing on her face and saw Mitchell sitting on top of her, police said. She was able to get free from the shirt, but then police said Mitchell started stabbing her repeatedly with a pen. Troopers said the victim sustained “numerous” puncture wounds to her arms from protecting her face during the attack.

Mitchell admitted to trying to kill the victim because “she stares at me hardcore,” troopers wrote in the affidavit.

She is charged with attempted homicide, aggravated assault and simple assault. She did not have an attorney listed in online court records. A Nov. 7 preliminary hearing is set.

Renatta Signorini is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Renatta at 724-837-5374, rsignorini@tribweb.com or via Twitter @byrenatta.

