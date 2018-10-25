Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Westmoreland

Public hearing scheduled for Westmoreland County mini casino proposal

Rich Cholodofsky
Rich Cholodofsky | Thursday, Oct. 25, 2018, 11:30 a.m.
Casino operators expect some players to migrate to online slot machines when internet gambling launches in Pennsylvania, but they won't be able to use mobile devices to wager while they are inside a casino.
Philadelphia Inquirer/TNS
Casino operators expect some players to migrate to online slot machines when internet gambling launches in Pennsylvania, but they won't be able to use mobile devices to wager while they are inside a casino.
A closing Bon-Ton at Westmoreland Mall, photographed Wednesday, July 25, 2018, is expected to be replaced with a “mini-casino.”
A closing Bon-Ton at Westmoreland Mall, photographed Wednesday, July 25, 2018, is expected to be replaced with a “mini-casino.”

Updated 12 hours ago

County residents and others will finally have a chance to be heard about plans to open a mini casino at the Westmoreland Mall.

A public hearing will be held at 10 a.m. Dec. 5 at the Hempfield Township municipal building, the Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board announced Thursday.

Stadium Casino LLC this year purchased one of five licenses to build smaller, satellite casinos in Pennsylvania. Company officials said it plans to install 750 slot machines and 30 table games at the former Bon-Ton department store location in the mall.

Specifics about the proposal have yet to be disclosed.

A public version of the casino project application filed in Harrisburg is being vetted but will be posted online before the December public hearing, said Doug Harbach, spokesman for the gaming board.

“Our goal is to have it out there pretty soon,” Harbach said.

Stadium Casino, after winning a sealed bid in February, paid $40 million for the mini casino license. In July, it identified the the recently closed mall store as the proposed location.

The company said it expects to hire as many as 600 workers at the new casino.

Those interested in speaking at the December public hearing must pre-register with the gaming board by noon on Dec. 3 by visting the gaming board’s website and clicking on the link for the Westmoreland County Stadium Casino project.

Comments also will be accepted in writing and can be submitted via mail, email and fax, according to the board.

It could take months after the hearing before the gaming board schedules a vote to approve the project, Harbach said.

The gaming board is conducting its first public hearing for a mini casino project next month in York County. It will conduct another hearing Dec. 4 , in Beaver County for a proposal from Mt. Airy Casino to build a facility in Big Beaver Borough.

Stadium Casino, the company that purchased the license for the Westmoreland casino, has made few public comments about its proposal. Company officials did not respond to a request for comment this week.

The company is a partnership between two gaming firms, Cordish Companies and Greenwood Gaming and Entertainment, which owns the Parx Casino in Bucks County.

Stadium Casino also is the developer of a yet-to-be-built $600 million casino project in Philadelphia.

Recent online reports suggested development of that project could be in jeopardy over apparent ownership issues that could result its casino licenses being sold.

State Sen. Kim Ward, R-Hempfield, said those issues are not expected to impact the Westmoreland County casino project.

“They are trying to separate, but they are moving forward in Westmoreland County,” Ward said. “We don’t know which company will operate the casino if they decide not to sell.”

Rich Cholodofsky is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Rich at 724-830-6293 or rcholodofsky@tribweb.com.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me