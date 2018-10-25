Ligonier Township police seek hit-and-run driver who struck student

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Ligonier Township Police are asking the public’s help locating a pickup truck that struck a male high school student who was walking to school Thursday.

Officer Jordan Miller reported the student was hit at about 7 a.m. by a red, Chevrolet Silverado pickup on Carey School Road.

“The driver failed to stop. We have very limited information right now and we’re seeking any information anyone may have,” Miller said.

Miller said the student was taken to Excela Health Latrobe hospital in Latrobe by a relative and suffered head and leg injuries. The injuries are considered non-life threatening, he said.

The four-door pickup truck fled northwest on Carey School Road, where the high school is located.

“The student was walking along the road with a friend. It was his normal walking route,” Miller said.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or police at 724-238-5105.

Paul Peirce is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Paul at 724-850-2860, ppeirce@tribweb.com or via Twitter @ppeirce_trib.