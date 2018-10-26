Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Westmoreland

Youngwood firefighters will host fire-safety day on Saturday

Patrick Varine
Patrick Varine | Friday, Oct. 26, 2018, 12:03 a.m.
Youngwood firefighters will host an afternoon of fire safety and education on Oct. 27 at Hepler’s Hardware.Youngwood firefighters will host an afternoon of fire safety and education on Oct. 27 at Hepler’s Hardware.
Submitted photo
Youngwood firefighters will host an afternoon of fire safety and education on Oct. 27 at Hepler’s Hardware.Youngwood firefighters will host an afternoon of fire safety and education on Oct. 27 at Hepler’s Hardware.

Updated 10 hours ago

When a straw shed at Hepler’s Hardware caught fire Oct. 13 in New Stanton, employees were thankful for the education they’ve gotten over the years from their local fire department.

“Spontaneous combustion from damp and drying straw bales is a very real danger,” Youngwood VFD truck captain John Storey said. “Thankfully, Hepler’s Hardware has always been proactive in the storage of their straw away from their primary commercial building structure, and minimal damage and loss was sustained.”

Storey and fellow members of the department will bring that education to the public on Saturday, Oct. 27, 2018, as part of National Fire Prevention Month.

Volunteer firefighters will have a fire truck on display, provide educational handouts and give away smoke detectors from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at the Hepler’s Hardware Farm Market.

“If customers haven’t replaced their batteries or their detectors lately, they may not be aware that new detectors often come with built-in ion batteries and last an average of 10 years,” said Megan Orient, co-owner of Hepler’s Hardware.

As a result of the fire, Hepler’s owners made a few changes to their emergency services communications plan.

“We hope the lessons we learned and our reactive changes will help other businesses make proactive changes,” Orient said.

Hepler’s Hardware is at 818 Route 119 in New Stanton. For more, see Facebook.com/YFD26 the Youngwood VFD Facebook page .

Patrick Varine is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Patrick at 724-850-2862, pvarine@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MurrysvilleStar.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me