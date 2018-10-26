Youngwood firefighters will host fire-safety day on Saturday

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

When a straw shed at Hepler’s Hardware caught fire Oct. 13 in New Stanton, employees were thankful for the education they’ve gotten over the years from their local fire department.

“Spontaneous combustion from damp and drying straw bales is a very real danger,” Youngwood VFD truck captain John Storey said. “Thankfully, Hepler’s Hardware has always been proactive in the storage of their straw away from their primary commercial building structure, and minimal damage and loss was sustained.”

Storey and fellow members of the department will bring that education to the public on Saturday, Oct. 27, 2018, as part of National Fire Prevention Month.

Volunteer firefighters will have a fire truck on display, provide educational handouts and give away smoke detectors from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at the Hepler’s Hardware Farm Market.

“If customers haven’t replaced their batteries or their detectors lately, they may not be aware that new detectors often come with built-in ion batteries and last an average of 10 years,” said Megan Orient, co-owner of Hepler’s Hardware.

As a result of the fire, Hepler’s owners made a few changes to their emergency services communications plan.

“We hope the lessons we learned and our reactive changes will help other businesses make proactive changes,” Orient said.

Hepler’s Hardware is at 818 Route 119 in New Stanton. For more, see Facebook.com/YFD26 the Youngwood VFD Facebook page .

