Westmoreland

Vehicle hits house in Youngwood

Jamie Martines
Jamie Martines | Friday, Oct. 26, 2018, 11:06 a.m.

Updated 4 hours ago

A vehicle crashed into a house at the corner of 3rd and Chestnut streets in Youngwood on Friday morning after getting hit by another car, witnesses said.

The silver Kia veered off 3rd Street and into the house after it was hit by a red Mitsubishi entering the intersection from Chestnut Street, said Cassandra Kiger, who was driving behind the Kia.

“As soon as I saw it, I pulled over,” Kiger said. She said that she got out to direct traffic until help arrived.

State police on the scene said that the driver of the Kia was taken away in an ambulance. It is unclear whether there are injuries.

The house, at 29 3rd St., appears to be vacant, police said.

The driver of the Mitsubishi, Amber Rohland, said that she stopped at the stop sign at the corner of Chestnut Street and was inching into the intersection when she collided with the Kia. She said that she was the only person in the car.

Crews closed the left lane of 3rd Street while the vehicles were cleared. The road was reopened just before 10 a.m.

Jamie Martines is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Jamie at 724-850-2867, jmartines@tribweb.com or via Twitter @Jamie_Martines.

A silver Kia crashed into a house at the corner of 3rd and Chestnut Streets in Youngwood Friday after it was hit by a red Mitsubishi, witnesses said.
