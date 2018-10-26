Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Westmoreland

Monroeville man sentenced for having marijuana plants at North Huntingdon home

Renatta Signorini
Renatta Signorini | Friday, Oct. 26, 2018, 11:33 a.m.

Updated 6 hours ago

A Monroeville man, whose attorney previously argued in Westmoreland County court that legal medical marijuana laws should invalidate drug possession charges related to a grow operation, pleaded guilty Friday.

Aaron Flowers, 40, was sentenced to 15 days to 12 months in prison followed by one year of probation. He was credited with 15 days already served in the county jail.

A nonjury trial had been scheduled Friday. Flowers pleaded guilty to two misdemeanor drug offenses.

He was charged by North Huntingdon police in May 2016 after authorities found as many as 55 marijuana plants at his home, some of which investigators first noticed were growing in pots on the porch as they came to serve a protection from abuse order filed by his then girlfriend.

Attorney Patrick Nightingale has argued before a county judge that criminal drug laws are at odds with legal medical marijuana laws that permit licensed growers to cultivate marijuana for medicinal purposes. He previously requested a dismissal of the charges.

Nightingale also serves as executive director of the Pennsylvania Cannabis Society and the Pittsburgh chapter of the National Organization for Reform of Marijuana Laws, or NORML.

Renatta Signorini is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Renatta at 724-837-5374, rsignorini@tribweb.com or via Twitter @byrenatta.

