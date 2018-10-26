Ex-PixController employee ordered to trial for theft

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

A Westmoreland County district judge Friday rejected an attorney’s argument that a 2017 settlement in a civil lawsuit between the chief executive of a firm that gained popularity live-streaming wildlife and a former employee accused of theft absolved the worker from criminal prosecution.

Washington Township District Judge Jason Buczak ruled sufficient evidence was presented at a preliminary hearing for Rick V. Furnari, 57, of Murrysville, a former employee of PixController, to stand trial on charges of theft, forgery, unlawful use of a computer and disruption of service.

PixController specializes in wireless products “for outdoor applications designed for long-term monitoring of remote sites without AC power or wired Internet,” according to its website. Its clients include the National Park Service, Discovery Channel and National Geographic.

PixController’s cameras have been popular for years, particularly those streaming nesting bald eagles in Hays, where they’ve captured video of eaglets hatching.

PixController’s chief executive William Powers Jr. testified that when Furnari “was terminated” from the firm in 2015 he took more than $13,000 in computer parts. He also alleged Furnari, who was in charge of accounting, had been paying his wife a monthly stipend of approximately $4,500 for about nine months. Assistant District Attorney Pete Flanigan estimated the payments to Furnari’s wife made without Powers’ knowledge at approximately $45,000.

Furnari’s private attorney, Al Lindsay, pleaded not guilty on his client’s behalf. Furnari claims he was a partner in the company.

Powers also alleged under questioning from Flanigan that Furnari forged documents with PixController to Furnari’s daughter’s information technology firm, Krisson Technologies in Plum, for products and services that that were never provided. Those payments amounted to $4,461, Powers said.

When Powers began questioning some of the matters in the fall of 2015, he said Furnari “effectively blocked me out of reviewing the company’s PNC account.”

Powers said it took months to resolve the issue and prove to PNC that he was the sole shareholder in the company. He said that he invited Furnari to join the firm as an unpaid employee in 2014 promising him “33 percent in the company once the company got off the ground.”

However, Powers added Furnari was terminated before that issue was settled.

During cross-examination, Lindsay asked Powers whether the same matters were also addressed in a 2-year-old civil lawsuit that was settled in December. Lindsay asked Powers whether he signed a “release” agreement stipulating not to pursue further claims against Furnari

“Yes I did,” Powers said.

Flanigan then interceded, telling Buczak that the filing of criminal complaints was not done by Powers, but after a review of the evidence by Westmoreland County Detective Paul Burkey and Murrysville Detective John Devlin.

Lindsay said Furnari will continue to fight the complaints in common pleas court.

