North Huntingdon to fix road slides

Work is expected to begin in mid-to-late November to stabilize two slides that have reduced traffic to a single lane along two sections of Haywood Road in North Huntingdon.

Plavchak Construction of Jefferson Hills was awarded a $619,800 contract recently by the North Huntingdon Commissioners. Plavchak was the lowest of four bidders. The highest bid was $994,280. The township engineer’s estimate for the project was $650,000.

Jeffrey Silka, North Huntingdon manager, said because of the extent of the road slides, the work to install retaining walls will not be completed until the spring.

Part of the hillside above Route 993, less than a mile from the border of Trafford, began sliding away from the road in late February and early March. The first slide was about 100 feet long and a second one is about 500 feet from the first.

Robert Robinson, a consulting engineer with KLH Engineers of Robinson, previously told commissioners the stability of the slope was “marginal,” with open fissures.

To pay for the project, Silka was authorized to seek funding through the Pennsylvania Infrastructure Bank. The infrastructure bank offers 10-year loans at no interest. North Huntingdon could use money from its annual state liquid fuels fund to make the yearly payments, or take it from the general fund, Silka said.

