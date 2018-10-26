Service problems, other issues at Westmoreland Transit are being corrected, operator says

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Service delays that have plagued Westmoreland Transit and its paratransit programs in recent months — along with costing its Ohio-based operator $24,000 in penalties — are hopefully in the rear-view mirror.

“I apologize for our shortcomings, and I believe we have turned the corner,” said Matt Wood, chief operating officer of National Express Transit, which contracts with the Westmoreland County Transit Authority to run the local services.

The company has hired new managers, drivers and administrative staffers to correct the problems, which in addition to delays also included vehicle breakdowns and program failures, officials said this week.

The authority in May awarded National Express a new five-year, $39 million contract to operate the agency’s transit programs, provide bus and van drivers and maintenance crews for the more than 40 buses and 50 paratransit vehicles that travel county roads and provide commuter service into Pittsburgh.

Wood admitted that the transit service has been understaffed with drivers and maintenance workers, causing service delays and the frequent breakdowns of buses.

Authority board Chairman Frank Tosto said that while some of those issues were present before National Express was awarded a new contract, problems grew in the following months.

“We did evaluate them going in and the other options would have been more problematic,” Tosto said Thursday.

Since June, National Express has increased its staff of drivers and by the end of November expects to have a full complement of fixed-route and paratransit vehicle operators on the road.

The company also hired a new general manager to oversee it’s Westmoreland operations.

Bill Steinmetz, a retired director of route services for the Port Authority of Allegheny County, will start in his new role with the company next week. Steinmetz will be based at authority’s maintenance center facility in Hempfield.

“Maybe you haven’t been paying as much attention in the past, but we have it now and we appreciate it,” Tosto said.

