Westmoreland

Cops: Parent of juvenile at Greensburg drinking party discovered 'hiding' in attic

Paul Peirce
Paul Peirce | Friday, Oct. 26, 2018, 3:45 p.m.

Responding to a report of an underage drinking party at a Greensburg home early Sunday, city police allege they found a parent of the juvenile participants hiding in the attic.

Jeremey J. Roth, 38, was charged by police with seven counts each of corruption of minors and furnishing alcohol to minors and single counts of possession of drug paraphernalia and disorderly conduct before District Judge Chris Flanigan.

Police said they received a complaint about an underage drinking party about 1:51 a.m. Sunday at Roth’s residence on the 700 block of Ludwig Street.

Patrolman Adam Gogets reported that they discovered seven of the those inside the house were under 21-years-old and evidence they were consuming alcohol. One of the teenagers told police that Roth was drinking with the teenagers during the “Halloween” party, but couldn’t locate him after police arrived.

“Officers located Jeremey Roth hiding in an upstairs attic. Roth advised when (one teenager) said the police were at the residence he became scared and hid in the attic,” Gogets said in court documents.

Police also recovered numerous empty containers of alcohol in the kitchen and dining room table, and also confiscated a marijuana grinder, scale and smoking pipes in the living room.

Gogets reported that when questioned Roth maintained he was “not paying attention to the party downstairs” and was just watching the Los Angeles Dodgers game on his television in a second floor bedroom.

Roth was served via mailed summons. A preliminary hearing is scheduled Nov. 15 before Flanigan.

Paul Peirce is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Paul at 724-850-2860, ppeirce@tribweb.com or via Twitter @ppeirce_trib.

