Westmoreland

Westmoreland YWCA's new director looks to expand organization's reach

Jacob Tierney
Jacob Tierney | Sunday, Oct. 28, 2018, 1:33 a.m.
Cindy Leonard, executive director of YWCA Westmoreland County, poses for a portrait at YWCA’s Greensburg headquarters Tuesday, Oct. 23, 2018.
As a computer science student at Westmoreland County Community College in the 1990s, Cindy Leonard was alone.

“I was increasingly the only female in the class,” she said.

She eventually transferred to Seton Hill University, then an all-women school, to get her bachelor’s degree in computer science. But the experience stuck with her.

It inspired passions for technology and empowering women, which she has carried with her over the course of 20 years of working for area nonprofits and into her new position as executive director of YWCA Westmoreland County.

Leonard replaces previous director Kathy Raunikar, who retired this year.

Leonard previously worked at the Bayer Center for Nonprofit Management at Robert Morris University.

She said she loved the job, except the long, daily commute from her home in Youngwood to Pittsburgh. But after 12 years at Bayer, she was ready to take the next step. She knew she wanted to be the director of a nonprofit, but the trick was finding the right one.

“It has to be something near and dear to my heart,” she said.

The YWCA’s mission of promoting women, fighting racism and supporting education lined up perfectly with what she wanted to do.

“The fact that it was three miles from my house was just a bonus,” she said.

There were more than 40 applicants for the job, according to YWCA board President Norma Skillings.

The board narrowed the field to nine finalists, and Leonard was the best of the bunch, Skillings said.

“I think that she will bring her skills from working with nonprofits, her abilities to fundraise and to develop new programs and bring them to fruition,” Skillings said.

Leonard started last month. Since then, she’s been on a “listening tour” across the county. She said she wants to learn more about what the community wants from the YWCA — and spread the word about the organization’s offerings.

“The YWCA is one of the best kept secrets in Westmoreland County,” she said. The YWCA offers a large array of programs — girls’ robotics classes, adult literacy lessons, a thrift store, a girls hockey team and fitness classes, to name a few.

Leonard said one of her first priorities is bringing these programs and more to as many people as possible. Most of the YWCA’s offerings are based in and around its Greensburg headquarters. Leonard wants to expand into more communities.

“How do we reach those farthest parts of the county with our programs?” she said.

Skillings agreed this should be a priority.

“To reach deeper into our catchment, to go further outside Greensburg, to go deeper into the Westmore­land County areas and develop programs in those areas that might be in need,” she said.

Leonard also said she’ll be evaluating the organization’s fiscal health. The YWCA Westmoreland County is in good financial shape — regularly ending years in the black — and she says she wants to make sure it stays that way.

Finally, Leonard said she wants to do more anti-racism advocacy, which is one of the core tenants of the national YWCA.

She’s still working on what form that advocacy will take, but she knows it will involve a lot of conversations.

“One-on-one is how people’s hearts and minds are changed,” she said.

Jacob Tierney is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Jacob at 724-836-6646, jtierney@tribweb.com or via Twitter @Soolseem.

