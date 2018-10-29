Jury selection to start for Melvin Knight; panel to decide if he will be sentenced to death

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

On Monday, the process begins to selected yet another Westmoreland County jury to determine if Melvin Knight deserves the death penalty or life imprisonment for his role in the 2010 torture-slaying of a mentally disabled woman in Greensburg.

Jury selection is set to begin after a state appeals court overturned Knight’s death sentence and ordered a new trial to decide his penalty.

Defense attorneys plan to introduce expert testimony that Knight, who turned 29 on Saturday, formerly of Swissvale, Allegheny County, is intellectually disabled and thus ineligible for the death penalty for his role in killing 30-year-old Jennifer Daugherty.

“Melvin Knight right now has an extensive mental health history from age 6,” said attorney Tim Dawson after a pretrial hearing Friday. “He has the mind of a child at times.”

Knight was one of six Greensburg roommates convicted in Daugherty’s torture and killing. Prosecutors said she was held captive for more than two days and stabbed to death. Her body was found bound in Christmas lights and garland and stuffed into a trash can that was discarded under a truck in a snow-covered parking lot.

A co-defendant testified against Knight that he raped Daugherty during her captivity and later stabbed her as she was tied to a chair.

Judge Rita Hathaway on Friday ordered that prosecutors cannot show two autopsy photos to jurors. She rejected a defense request that all autopsy photos depicting wounds inflicted to Daugherty be converted into black and white.

Defense attorneys objected to all autopsy photos as being too graphic for jurors to see. As a result, Hathaway ordered prosecutors to cover Daughtery’s face in two autopsy photos that show her neck injuries. The rest will be shown to jurors as-is.

Knight, who pleaded guilty to first-degree murder in April 2012, is seeking to withdraw that plea. Arguments will be heard 8:30 a.m. Monday prior to a pool of jurors being selected.

A jury sentenced him to death by lethal injection in August 2012. The sentence was overturned in November 2016 when the Pennsylvania Supreme Court ruled that jurors weren’t properly told they should have included Knight’s lack of a criminal record among the mitigating factors when deciding if he should have received the death penalty.

The 2012 jury found Knight had mental health issues that were a mitigating factor, but determined that alone was outweighed by the horrific nature of the murder.

“We’re looking for some mercy in this case,” Dawson said.

Renatta Signorini is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Renatta at 724-837-5374, rsignorini@tribweb.com or via Twitter @byrenatta.