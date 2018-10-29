Savini school makeup artist adds decades to student's face
Updated 16 hours ago
Shaleen Morales Villanueva didn’t always plan on studying special effects. She had been studying psychology at school in Puerto Rico, but had also been pursuing her passion of makeup through making video tutorials. “You have to follow rules and guidelines”, she said about her studies in psychology. “I’m not being creative, so when I finally got the courage to do this (study special effects makeup), this feels amazing, because I’m able to create whatever I want.” She found that freedom at Tom Savini’s Special Make-up Effects Program at the Douglas Education Center in Monessen.
Starting at 9:30 in the morning, Villanueva, got to work with her model and fellow student Sarah Clark of Ashburnham, Mass. Four and a half hours later, after installing a three piece prosthetic facial mask, Clark was transformed into a much older version of herself.
Using a facial cast of Clark, combined with photos of old villagers that Villanueva found online, and a picture of Clark’s grandmother, a new face was constructed leaving the viewer to decide if it’s the same person.
Dan Speicher is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Dan at 724-850-5455, dspeicher@tribweb.com or via Twitter @danspeicher.