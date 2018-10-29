Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Westmoreland

Family Video hosts Thanksgiving, Christmas food drives

Patrick Varine
Patrick Varine | Monday, Oct. 29, 2018, 6:33 p.m.
Joyce Mesich of Greensburg looks at a copy of “Central Intelligence” at Family Video in Greensburg on Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2016.
Patrick Connolly | Tribune-Review
Joyce Mesich of Greensburg looks at a copy of "Central Intelligence" at Family Video in Greensburg on Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2016.

Family Video franchises are looking to do more than provide a good movie for the family to watch after upcoming holiday meals.

They also want to give back to local families, collecting non-perishable canned, boxed or bagged food through Nov. 18 for Thanksgiving, and through Dec. 18 for Christmas at locations throughout Western Pennsylvania.

More than a half-century ago, company founder Clarence Hoogland gave each of his warehouse employees a turkey for Thanksgiving. When his son Charles took over the business, he expanded the giveaway to include customers.

Current company president Keith Hoogland said the program is about community and people.

“When customers come to a Family Video, they almost always know the person behind the counter,” he said. “This is an opportunity for us to give back and support the whole community, not just the people that come into our stores.”

Local store and district managers work with schools, churches, homeless shelters and community organizations to identify families in need.

Keith Hoogland estimated this year the program would donate more than 30,000 turkeys and hams to local families.

“We are proud to continually be able to make a difference,” he said.

Family Video operates more than 690 stores in the U.S. and Canada. Locally, the company has locations in Greensburg and Latrobe. Other locations across the region can be found in Butler, Lower Burrell, Moon, New Brighton, Somerset and Uniontown.

Patrick Varine is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Patrick at 724-850-2862, pvarine@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MurrysvilleStar.

