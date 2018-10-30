Cops: Derry Twp. man accepted $2,000 for oven restoration work never completed

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

A Derry Township man is accused of accepting a $2,000 deposit to restore a 19th century brick oven in Loyalhanna Township but never completing the work, according to state police at Kiski.

Frank W. Fischer, 45, is charged with home improvement fraud, deceptive business practices and theft by state police in connection with the alleged incident that occurred more than a year ago. The complaints were filed before Washington Township District Judge Jason Buczak.

Trooper Michael Dunlap alleges in court documents that Fischer accepted the down payment in August 2017 to complete the work on the outdoor oven that was built in 1876 at a residence along Koontz Road, but he never started the project.

“For awhile, Fischer gave excuses for not starting the project and eventually stopped returning calls,” Dunlap reported.

Dunlap also said Fischer did not return numerous letters seeking refunds from the victim over the last year.

According to Dunlap, Fischer admitted in an Oct. 11 interview to accepting the deposit.

Fischer has a preliminary hearing scheduled Dec. 17 before Washington Township District Judge Jason Buczak.

Paul Peirce is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Paul at 724-850-2860, ppeirce@tribweb.com or via Twitter @ppeirce_trib.