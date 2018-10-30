Westmoreland happenings: Nov. 3 and beyond

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Fundraisers

• Westmoreland Intermediate Unit Foundation is hosting The Marvelous Murphy’s Music Center Big Band - featuring John Noble as “…almost Sinatra” with dinner at 6 p.m., 7 p.m. show Nov. 10 in Rizzo’s Banquet Center, Crabtree. Cost: $30. There will be a 50/50 and basket raffle. Tickets: 724-836-2460 ext: 2336.

• Bingo is planned by the Irwin Lions Club at 7 p.m. Saturday at the Irwin Moose, 530 Oak St. Cost: $20 includes dinner.

• Fall, holiday crafts and vendors show sponsored by YARD is planned 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Sunday in Youngwood Fire Hall, 104 S. Second St. Kitchen will be open.

• Used book sale hosted by Friends of the Penn Area Library is planned 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Nov. 9 and 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Nov. 10 in the library, 2001 Municipal Court, Harrison City. All items are priced individually; books also are sold by the bag for $5. Details or to volunteer call 724-744-4414.

• Murrysville Christmas Tea is planned 2-4 p.m. Nov. 10 in Murrysville Community Center, 3091 Carson Ave. Tickets: $25 and include tea, scones, cookies, entertainment by the Sweet Adelines Laurel Harmony chapter and a Chinese auction. Details: 724-733-0071.

Classes/programs

• Thankful for Clean Air Kid’s Workshop is planned 2-4 p.m. Saturday in Penn Area Library, 2001 Municipal Court, Harrison City. The event will include crafts and lessons to help children learn about air quality, health and renewable resources. Refreshments will be provided.

• Pitt-Greensburg Written/Spoken Series welcomes welcomes writers Sharla Yates and Ben Gwin 7 p.m. Monday in Mary Lou Campana Chapel and Lecture Hall, 150 Finoli Drive, Hempfield. A book sale and signing will follow. Details: 724-836-7481 or loj@pitt.edu.

• Westmoreland County Community College will hold a Health Professions Night 4-7 p.m. Nov. 7 in the Science Innovation Center, 145 Pavilion Lane, Hempfield. Reservations: westmoreland.edu/healthnight.

Contests

• Alternatives.Yes, a life-affirming pregnancy resource center in Connellsville, invites sixth- though eighth-grade students in Westmoreland and Fayette counties to participate in its 2019 pro-life essay contest. Theme is “A Reflection on the Gift of Life.” Submission deadline is Jan. 22. Cash prizes will be awarded for winning essays of 300-500 words. Details: 724-628-5555 or pregnancy-support.com.

Special events

• Bullskin Opry, 6-10 p.m. Saturday, Bullskin Grange Hall, 938 Pleasant Valley Road. Admission is free; donations accepted. Food will be available. New musicians welcome. Details: 724-455-3919.

• The Westmoreland Symphony Orchestra will host “Orchestrating NextGen” event 5-7 p.m. Tuesday in the Palace Theatre, 21 W. Otterman St., Greensburg. Reservations: 724-837-1850 or endicott@westmorelandsymphony.org.

Trips

• Grandma Moose’s Happy Travelers at the Herminie Center for Active Adults will sponsor a bus trip to Lancaster to see the production “Jesus & The First Noel” Dec. 7 and 8 at the American Music Theatre. Bus departs the Norwin Hills Shopping Center at 8 a.m. and Herminie Fire Hall at 8:30 a.m. Lodging will be at the Country Inn of Lancaster. Cost: $335 per person for a double occupancy. Details: 724-713-4372.

Church events

• Craft show is planned 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday at United Methodist Church, Third and Oak Streets, Irwin. There will be crafts, decorations, baskets, baked goods and lunch. Details: 724-863-6858 or 724-863-3901.

• Roast beef dinner is planned 4:30-7 p.m. Saturday in Salem Lutheran Church, 301 E. Pittsburgh St., Delmont. Cost: $14 or $6 for kids 6-12 and free for 5 and under. Details: 724-468-4189.

• These events will be held at The Community Church of Hecla, 537 Hecla Road, Southwest:

— Gift basket bingo, 2 p.m. Sunday ; light lunch will be served.

— Ethnic dinner (pierogies, haluski and halupi), 4-7 p.m. Nov. 10.

Details: 724-396-8065 or 724-244-2586.

• Buffet and bazaar is planned 4-6:30 p.m. Tuesday in Pleasant Unity United Methodist Church, Route 981. Cost: $8, $4 for children. There will be food, crafts and baked goods.

• These meals will be served Tuesday:

— All-you-can-eat pancake and sausage dinner, 5:30-7:30 p.m., Trinity United Church of Christ fellowship room, 139 N. Main St., Greensburg. Cost is $6, $3 for children.

— Roast pork and sauerkraut dinner, 5-7 p.m. , Trinity United Methodist Church, Fourth Street and Duquesne Avenue, Trafford. Cost: $10, $4 children 10 and under.

• Bingo is planned with early bird 1:45 p.m. Nov. 11 in St. Pius X social hall, Summit Street, Mt. Pleasant. Sponsored by St. Pius X Christian Mothers. Tickets: $25 and includes lunch. Details: 724-547-5269, 724-547-2788 or 724-547-1911.

Submissions from nonprofit or not-for-profit organizations for Briefly Speaking and Club News can be emailed to features@tribweb.com, faxed to 724-838-5171 or mailed to 622 Cabin Hill Drive, Greensburg, PA 15601-1657. Submissions are due at least two weeks prior to the event. Each announcement is printed once; there is no fee. Information: 724-836-4970.