Jeannette woman charged with selling painkillers to informant, cops say

The Westmoreland County Drug Task Force charged a Jeannette woman this week with illegally selling multiple prescription pills to a confidential informant on several occasions in September.

Andrea E. Cunningham, 25, was charged with illegal possession and delivery of a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance, violation of the state drug device and cosmetic act and possession of drug paraphernalia in connection with the multiple sales that occurred between Sept. 17 and 23, according to Penn Township Police officer Brad Buchsbaum, who also is a task force member.

Buchsbaum alleges in an affidavit of probable cause filed before District Judge Mark Mansour the transactions took place in the parking lot of Greengate Centre in Hempfield Township and members of the task force were observing the sales.

The informant allegedly used marked bills to purchase oxycodone hydrochloride tablets and Vicodin during the transactions, Buschsbaum wrote.

Cunningham was arraigned Monday before Mansour and released on $10,000 unsecured bond pending a preliminary hearing Nov. 9.

