Brewpub proposed for Route 30 plaza in Unity

In the near future, when Cliff’s Flooring Solutions owner Kevin Ridilla wants a beer after work, he may be able to just stroll next door.

Ridilla would like to open a brewpub in the same plaza as his flooring business at the intersection of Route 30 and Woodlawn Drive in Unity.

Unity Brewing would be a small brewpub with a 5-barrel brewing capacity. Ridilla is also hoping to form a partnership with the nearby Latrobe Art Center.

“What we’d really like is to provide a place that can serve as a full-on gallery, where people can see a lot of their art,” Ridilla said.

Unity Township Supervisors held a public hearing on Tuesday for the proposed project, which is in a business-zoned district and requires a conditional-use permit.

While art center director Lauren Buches said no formal partnership plans are in place yet, Ridilla said his goal is to focus more on the art than the beer.

“We don’t have much desire to serve (beer) beyond our walls,” he said. “I don’t mean this in a negative way, but this area needs some serious culture. The art center is awesome, but people don’t really go to downtown Latrobe. So I think it’d be great not just to have some awesome art on the walls, but also to have a way to direct people downtown to the art center.”

Township supervisors will vote on the conditional use at their Nov. 8 meeting, set for 4:30 p.m. at the township building, 1104 Beatty County Road in Unity.

