Westmoreland

Westmoreland jury seated for penalty phase in Greensburg torture killing case

Rich Cholodofsky
Rich Cholodofsky | Tuesday, Oct. 30, 2018, 6:18 p.m.
Melvin Knight
Melvin Knight

Updated 8 hours ago

Six men and six women have been selected to determine the sentence for a Swissvale man convicted of murder in the 2010 torture slaying of a mentally disabled woman in Greensburg.

Westmoreland County Common Pleas Court Judge Rita Hathaway and attorneys for both sides spent two days interviewing about 140 prospective jurors before seating the 12-member jury and two alternatives.

Those jurors will return to the courthouse on Nov. 5, when opening arguments will begin in the trial that will determine if Melvin Knight lives or dies. Knight, 29, pleaded guilty in 2012 of first-degree murder and other offenses. A jury several months later condemned Knight to die by lethal injection but that sentence was overturned in 2016 by a state appeals court.

Knight was one of six Greensburg roommates convicted for the stabbing death and torture of Jennifer Daugherty in a city apartment. Police said Daugherty was held captive for more than two days, and beaten and tortured before she was killed.

One of Knight’s co-defendants, Ricky Smyrnes, also was sentenced to death in connection with Daugherty’s murder. He is appealing his sentence.

Rich Cholodofsky is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Rich at 724-830-6293 or rcholodofsky@tribweb.com.

