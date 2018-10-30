Norwin Area Meals on Wheels — 20 years and counting

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

In many instances, four cooks in a kitchen might be considered three too many chefs, but it works for the volunteers who prepare between 60 and 80 hot meals each weekday morning for Norwin-area residents unable to cook for themselves.

“Everyone knows how to cook, and everyone tells me how to do it,” joked Susan Floder, the Norwin Area Meals on Wheels cook.

The volunteers, about 100 in all counting the kitchen assistants, packers, drivers and meal deliverers, are the backbone of Norwin Area Meals on Wheels, which operates out of New Hope Presbyterian Church along Lincoln Way in North Huntingdon. Different volunteers assist in the duties each day.

“I could not do it without them,” said Floder, who has enlisted her husband, Paul, to pack meals in containers for delivery.

According to Clint Page, the vice president of Norwin Area Meals on Wheels, volunteers work more than 90 percent of the hours required to run the operation, and there are only two paid part-time employees: Floder, who has been chef since 1998, and Jean Tromm, program director.

“If it wasn’t for (the volunteers), I wouldn’t be here. They make it fun,” Floder said.

The staff and volunteers have been at it for 20 years. Since Nov. 2, 1998, they have served an estimated 450,000 meals to senior citizens and others unable to cook for themselves in the North Huntingdon, Irwin, North Irwin and West Hempfield areas.

Before the organization was formed to make its own meals, lunches were prepared by Tri-City Meals on Wheels in Southwest Greensburg, said Page, a former president of the nonprofit organization. The meals were being made in Southwest Greensburg for Norwin-area residents for some 20 years, according to a 1998 story in the former Irwin Standard-Observer. The meals were delivered to Holy Trinity Lutheran Church for distribution to teams of drivers and runners, said Tromm, program director for the past six years.

Volunteers were picking up about 20 meals a day, but the demand exceeded their supply, Page said. Faced with a waiting list of people in need, organizers decided to form a new Meals on Wheels group. It took about 1 1/2 years to start the nonprofit, which launched in November 1998, Page said.

Members initially cooked meals at United Presbyterian Church of the Covenant in Irwin before moving to New Hope Presbyterian Church about 15 years ago, Tromm said.

“It’s fun. We love to do it,” said Lynne Weber of North Huntingdon, one of the kitchen helpers on Thursdays.

JoAnne Jerina of Hempfield, who delivers meals with her husband, Ed, said she likes to volunteer because she wants to help others “and give back to the community.”

Not only are those volunteers delivering a nutritious meals to those clients, they “check up on them” and for some recipients, it is the only people they see that day, Tromm said.

The challenge in keeping the organization running smoothly is to “keep my volunteers happy,” said Tromm, a former Norwin School District assistant cook.

As Norwin Area Meals on Wheels starts its third decade, it is launching a 20-20-20 campaign to raise $20,000 to sustain the organization for another 20 years. A letter to supporters says it charges $5 per meal, but the production cost is $5.50 a meal. The organization’s board has a goal of keeping the price of a meal at $5 for as long as possible.

In addition to payments from recipients, Meals on Wheels receives contributions from businesses, churches, organizations and individuals.

The program does not receive government funding, nor does it get its food from the Westmoreland County Food Bank, Tromm said. It buys the food from a food service company and gets donations of food from area businesses, she said.

To raise money for the organization, Norwin Area Meals on Wheels will hold a gala from 6 to 10 p.m. Friday at Banquets Unlimited, Caruthers Lane, Irwin. The event includes a buffet dinner, door prizes and drawings for gift baskets. Entertainment will be provided by The Fabulous Gemtones.

Tickets cost $40 and are available at the Meals on Wheels office at New Hope Presbyterian Church, Lincoln Way, from 10 a.m. to noon Wednesday and Friday. For more information, contact Page at 724-864-4324 or five pages@aol.com.

