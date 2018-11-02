Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Westmoreland

Rail cars to pick up Toys for Tots donations Nov. 17 along Westmoreland railroad

Renatta Signorini
Renatta Signorini | Friday, Nov. 2, 2018, 8:09 a.m.
Beth and Jeff Boris, of New Kensington, ride in their railcar past the Youngwood Historical & Railroad Museum on Saturday afternoon, Novembe 19, 2016, as they roll along the Southwest Pennsylvania Railroad from Mt. Pleasant to Greensburg with fellow members of the Northeast America Rail Car Owners Association, stopping at multiple destinations to collect toys from the Marine Corps' Toys for Tots campaign. The national organization restores railcars and charters railroads across the U.S. for excursions.
Kim Stepinsky | For the Tribune-Review
Updated 14 hours ago

A caravan of rail cars collecting donations for Toys for Tots will once again make its way from East Huntingdon to Hempfield this month.

The 40-mile journey along the Southwest Pennsylvania Railroad will kick off at 8 a.m. on Nov. 17.

The excursion, organized by the North American Railcars Owners Association, has raised nearly $4,500 and collected four pickup truck loads of toys during the last two years.

The railroad runs from East Huntingdon, past Greendance Winery into Mt. Pleasant and along Jacobs Creek and the Westmoreland-Fayette border. It runs parallel for a time to Interstate 70 and then alongside Route 119 and the Five Star Trail into Youngwood. It crosses over Route 119 near South Greensburg and heads toward Greengate Center in Hempfield.

Participants make stops along the route, where people in the communities wait along the tracks to hand over new, unwrapped toys and donations for Toys for Tots, which will benefit children in Westmoreland County.

The route will be as follows:

• Depart from the Savage Intermodal Terminal in East Huntingdon at 8 a.m.

• Arrive in Mt. Pleasant around 8:20 a.m.

• Scottdale around 9:40 a.m.

• Tarrs at approximately 10:30 a.m.

• Youngwood for an extended stop around 11:30 a.m.

• Stop for an extended time to collect donations and turn around at Greengate at about 1:15 p.m.

The group will take the same route back to East Huntingdon.

About 20 members of the hobby group decorate their rail cars for the event. Rail cars are small cabs that were once used by railroad companies to inspect and maintain lines.

Renatta Signorini is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Renatta at 724-837-5374, rsignorini@tribweb.com or via Twitter @byrenatta.

