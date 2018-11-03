Westmoreland Museum of American Art eliminates entry fee
The Westmoreland Museum of American Art has eliminated the suggested donation admission policy, museum Director and CEO Anne Kraybill announced Saturday.
Entry to the museum is now completely free, which is a move Kraybill hopes will remove barriers that may prevent people from visiting and promote equitable access to the arts.
The change comes a week after a shooting in Pittsburgh’s Squirrel Hill neighborhood, when 11 people were killed as a gunman opened fire inside the Tree of Life Congregation.
Kraybill said a vigil held at the Westmoreland County Courthouse to honor the victims Oct. 29 motivated the decision to eliminate suggested donations.
“As a newcomer to Greensburg and Southwestern Pennsylvania, I witnessed a community that came together to demonstrate that we are indeed stronger than hate,” Kraybill said. “It reaffirmed my belief that art museums matter now more than ever. We provide expanded perspectives of past and present experiences.”
