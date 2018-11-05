Bureau: Poll workers 'desperately needed' for Westmoreland precincts

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

The start of cold and flu season has made this week even more stressful than usual for Westmoreland County Elections Officer Coordinator Tina Danser.

“I’ve been working the phone all day trying to get some additional volunteers, and just haven’t had a lot of luck so far,” she said around 4:30 p.m. Monday.

County election officials said due to illness and emergency call-offs, poll workers are “desperately needed” to help staff the following precincts in Tuesday’s mid-term elections:

• Arnold Towers in Arnold

• Claridge in Penn Township

• Newlonsburg Presbyterian Church in Murrysville

• Shafton VFD and New Hope Presbyterian Church in North Huntingdon

Volunteers must be at least 17 years old, and if older than 18, must be registered to vote in Westmoreland County.

“Ideally, we try to staff them so that they can cast their vote without being inconvenienced,” Danser said. “We don’t want to over-staff, so probably one volunteer at each of those locations will do.”

Volunteers are provided with training and a stipend of between $95 and $130 for the day.

Anyone interested is asked to call 724-830-3150 or email election@co.westmoreland.pa.us .

Patrick Varine is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Patrick at 724-850-2862, pvarine@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MurrysvilleStar.