Westmoreland

Yough, Greater Latrobe tie in PennDOT 'Paint the Plow' contest

Patrick Varine
Patrick Varine | Wednesday, Nov. 7, 2018, 1:33 p.m.
Above, the plow painted by students from Yough High School.
Submitted photo
Above, the plow painted by students from Greater Latrobe High School.
Submitted photo
Above, the plow painted by students from Connellsville Area CTC.
Submitted photo
PennDOT snowplow drivers are readying for the winter, and several of them will be using Westmoreland students’ artwork to push snow off the roads in District 12.

Yough High School students took first place in the District 12 “Paint the Plow” fan favorite contest, with a design that featured this year’s theme, promoting the state’s 511 roads information program. It features the school’s mascot with the program’s tagline, “Know before you go!”

Yough was also chosen by contest judges as the Westmoreland County winner, tied with Greater Latrobe High School, whose design featured a pair of owls sporting school colors.

“Each school that participated in the program did an outstanding job,” District 12 Executive Joseph Szczur said. “The students really showed their artistic abilities and learned a lot from this program, and we are anxious to see how much it grows next year.”

All high schools across the four-county region were invited to promote winter safety by painting department plows that were delivered to the schools. Three counties and 12 schools in the region participated.

Yough High School painted both the front and back of the snowplow.

The plows will be mounted to a plow truck in the areas of the respective school districts for the upcoming winter season.

The results of the fan favorite contest were:

• Yough: 1,000 votes

• Greater Latrobe: 631

• Jeannette: 258

• Dr. Robert Ketterer Charter School: 57

• Adelphoi Education at Hartford Heights: 123

• Central Westmoreland CTC: 156

• Clairview: 108

• McGuffey (Washington Cty.): 12

• Canon McMillan (Washington Cty.): 95

• Connellsville Area CTC: 32

• Laurel Highlands: 19

Patrick Varine is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Patrick at 724-850-2862, pvarine@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MurrysvilleStar.

