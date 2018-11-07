Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Westmoreland

Heritage trail meeting set for Thursday in Salem

Patrick Varine
Patrick Varine | Wednesday, Nov. 7, 2018, 4:33 p.m.
Community members and trail enthusiasts listen to speakers during a ribbon cutting and dedication ceremony for the grand opening of the third phase of the Westmoreland Heritage Trail on Saturday, Sept. 30, 2017 on the trailhead at B-Y Park in Trafford.
Shane Dunlap | Tribune-Review
The next meeting regarding progress on the Westmoreland Heritage Trail is set for Thursday night in Salem Township.

Trail officials will meet at 7 p.m. at the Lamplighter, 6566 William Penn Highway, to provide the latest information on the trail’s fourth phase, a 3.4-mile stretch which will skirt around the back of Cleveland Brothers on Route 22 in Murrysville before crossing School Road South, Haymaker Farm Road and going under Route 22, crossing Van Buren Street and ending at Lincoln Avenue in Export.

The trail will be a 10-foot-wide, crushed limestone path. Trail officials said electronic markers will be erected where it crosses School Road South — similar to what is now in place where the third phase crosses Trafford Road in Murrysville — and additional road crossings will incorporate stop signs for cyclists and joggers.

Once the fourth phase is finished, the next step will be 3 to 4 miles connecting Export to Delmont.

At Tuesday’s Export council meeting, members said they hope to help cut the ribbon on the fourth phase at their annual summer festival in August.

Patrick Varine is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Patrick at 724-850-2862, pvarine@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MurrysvilleStar.

