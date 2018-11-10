'War to end all wars' fights to be remembered on 100th anniversary of its ending

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Sunday marks not only Veterans Day but also the 100th anniversary of the end of World War I — often forgotten amidst the nation’s numerous 20th century conflicts, others which include Korean War, Vietnam War, the Gulf wars and the War on Terrorism launched after the 9/11 attacks.

”People call the Korean War the ‘forgotten war.’ That could be applicable to the First World War,” said John C. Mitcham, a Duquesne University assistant history professor who teaches a graduate course on World War I and has written books on the war that ended on Nov. 11, 1918.

The popular phrase “the war to end all wars,” a variation of British writer H.G. Wells’ 1914 book “The War That Will End War,” “really speaks to the idea that was quite common” at the time, Mitcham said.

World War I claimed an estimate 8.5 million lives and left some 21 million wounded, devastating a generation of French, English and German men. Still, “the First World War experience does not have the same impact that World War II does” in the United States, Mitcham said.

U.S. centennial celebrations “are nothing compared to those in Europe,” Mitcham said.

A memorial stands in Washington, D.C., to honor those who fought in World War II.

‘There’s still no national World War I memorial” in the nation’s capital, Mitcham said.

The National World War I Museum and Memorial is in Kansas City, Mo.

In towns throughout the country and across Western Pennsylvania, monuments honor those who fought in the First World War, said Michael Kraus, curator at Soldiers & Sailors Memorial Hall & Museum, which was built in Pittsburgh’s Oakland neighborhood to commemorate Civil War veterans of Allegheny County. Among the region’s most-notable World War I monuments are the doughboy statues in Pittsburgh’s Lawrenceville neighborhood and in Mt. Pleasant, Westmoreland County, Kraus said.

The nickname “doughboys” came in 1916 when American Expeditionary Forces fought Pancho Villa along the Mexican border and foot soldiers became covered in adobe dust, and thus called “adobes” or “dobies” by mounted troops, according to the National World War I Museum and Memorial. It stuck after the “dobies,” or doughboys, set off to Europe to defend foreign soil for the first time in World War I.

Countless towns built memorials to honor World War I soldiers, Kraus said.

Soldiers & Sailors will have two new World War I displays in place for Veterans Day. A third one will open later this year, Kraus said. A special display of 15 panels of more than 100 authentic patches worn by soldiers in various units of the American Expeditionary Force in World War I, which the United States joined in April 1917. The patches have never been displayed.

“We have a depth of materials to display,” Kraus said of the items donated by soldiers from the Pittsburgh area, from private collections or organizations such as the Veterans of Foreign Wars or the American Legion posts.

Materials from World War I that have been on display include rifles, wool uniforms, gas masks, leather aviation jackets, bullets, shells and personal items such as mess kits, Kraus said.

“We have become the storytellers and the preservers of that legacy,” said Kraus, who works with other staff members in deciding display content that will give visitors an understanding of the war.

Soldiers & Sailors Memorial Hall will commemorate the centennial of the armistice with a ringing of the bell from the launching ceremony for the nuclear submarine USS Pittsburgh at 11 a.m., to coincide with the nationwide bell-tolling to honor the 116,516 American men and women who died in the war. The armistice was signed on the 11th hour of the 11th day of the 11th month of 1918.

The museum will be open from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Admission is free.

