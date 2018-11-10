Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Westmoreland

Ligonier-area veterans gather to honor, remember those who served

Joe Napsha
Joe Napsha | Saturday, Nov. 10, 2018, 5:39 p.m.

A century after the signing of the armistice that ended World War I, Ligonier-area veterans gathered at the borough’s Diamond on Saturday morning for a Veterans Day ceremony honoring veterans of that war and all who served the nation.

Veterans’ Day is a time “to honor and to remember our veterans for what they have done. If you don’t refresh people’s memory, it goes away,” said Roy Hutchinson, an Army veteran and commander of the Byers-Tosh American Legion Post 267 in Ligonier.

The American Legion post is named after two Ligonier Valley soldiers — William Tosh and Benjamin F. Byers — who were killed in France on July 30, 1918, a little more than three months before the end of the fighting.

People should thank veterans for their service to show them that their efforts and dedication were not in vain, said Anna Walker of Ligonier, a Ligonier Valley High School senior who is a colonel in her school’s Junior Air Force ROTC program.

“We should celebrate Veterans’ Day to keep a constant reminder in our hearts about sacrifices that our veterans have made for us,” Walker told more than 200 people who attended the 30-minute ceremony despite the biting cold and wind that whipped the American and POW-MIA flags on a large flagpole.

Walker, who hopes to join ROTC in college or enlist in the Air Force, said that people should listen to a military veteran’s motive for serving their country.

Navy veteran Marty Rovedatti-Jackson of Ligonier, one of the first women to serve aboard a U.S. Navy ship when she enlisted in 1979, paid homage to Navy veteran Loretta Walsh. Walsh, a Philadelphia native, was the first active-duty woman to enlist in the Navy in March 1917 and to serve in a non-nursing capacity.

Walsh, and women like her who served in the military, “had a deep love for their country,” said Rovedatti-Jackson, a principal at Hempfield Area’s Fort Allen Elementary School. Rovedatti-Jackson, who joined the Navy after graduating from Ligonier Valley High School, served as a dental technician aboard the destroyer USS Shenadoah.

Rovedatti-Jackson credited her military service for providing her with the opportunity to earn both bachelor’s and master’s degrees.

It’s important to continue the Veterans’ Day ceremonies “so people don’t forget” the sacrifices made by veterans, said Richard Griser of Ligonier, the senior vice commander of the Ligonier Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 734.

Joe Napsha is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Joe at 724-836-5252 or jnapsha@tribweb.com.

Members of the Ligonier Valley High School Junior Reserve Officers’ Training Corps stands during a Veterans’ Day ceremony in Ligonier on Saturday morning.
The American flag and the POW-MIA flag snap in a brisk breeze at the renovated Diamond in the center of downtown Ligonier on Saturday morning during Veterans’ Day ceremonies.
