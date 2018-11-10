Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Westmoreland

Westmoreland County marriage applications

Tribune-Review | Saturday, Nov. 10, 2018, 8:03 p.m.

Updated 16 hours ago

These marriage licenses were filed with the Westmoreland County Register of Wills:

David Scott Lohr and Karen Lee Stoner, both of North Huntingdon.

Kyle Daniel Crago of New Cumberland, W.Va., and Erin Dee Cochran of New Ken- sington.

Brian Phillip Morgan and Andrena Brown, both of Arnold.

Grant Philip Cotchen and Katie Lynne Couture, both of Stahlstown.

Steven Richard Mathis and Brittany Ann Nichole Scott, both of White Oak.

Joseph Christopher Bertini and Amanda Jean Maline, both of Youngwood.

David Ross Grometer and Rachael Erin Tunick, both of Kirkland, Wash.

Russell Stephen Maglet and Shalee Louise Kinnear, both of Rostraver.

Scott Alan Duzyk and Amanda Jean Hassinger, both of Jeannette.

Brennan Dara Foster and Nicole Marie Hanson, both of New Alexandria.

Timothy John Keefe and Colleen Marie Miller, both of Pittsburgh.

Robert James Phillips and Stephanie Lynn Keller, both of White Oak.

Christopher Charles McClain and Donna Nicole Servello, both of Bradenville.

Nathaniel Stewart Shupe and Bernice Lee Higgins, both of Mt. Pleasant.

Brett Franklin Braley and Nolan Richard Palko, both of Ligonier.

Derek Robert Mathews and Jaylee Sueann Matthews, both of Hunker.

Sean Michael Wallace of North Huntingdon and Jessica Lorraine Strait of Ruffsdale.

Kenneth Ross Brosius and Chelsea Leigh Cameron, both of North Huntingdon.

Herbert Powell of Tampa, Fla. and Pamela Dee Ware of Latrobe.

Jason Carl Byers and Shelby Marie Graham, both of Latrobe.

Daniel Mark Irvine and Jennifer Marie Harrold, both of Irwin.

Ryan Christopher Vottero and Sarah Jane Kuhn, both of Greensburg.

