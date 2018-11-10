Westmoreland happenings: Nov. 11 and beyond

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Classes/programs

• Bushy Run Children’s Harvest Ball, 2-4 p.m. Saturday, Bushy Run Battlefield, Route 993, Penn Township. At the colonial- and autumn-themed party, participants will learn to dance a minuet, join in a storytelling session, decorate headbands and masks, play colonial games and a snack will be provided. Cost: $5, reservations are required. Details: 724-744-4193 or secretary@bushyrunbattlefield.com.

• Bushy Run Battlefield Museum’s end-of-season sale, 1-4 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 11, Edge Hill gift shop at the battlefield site, Bushy Run Road, Penn Township. Toys, gifts, books, Bushy Run logo t-shirts, sweartshirts, hoodies and Andy Knez and Robert Griffing prints and numbered limited editions; framed and unframed are among the items available.

• Greensburg Hempfield Area Library, 237 S. Penn- sylvania Ave.:

— 6 p.m. Tuesday, Handmade for the Holidays for ages 16 and older.

— 6-7 p.m. Wednesday , Tween Club.

— 6 p.m. Thursday, Tales with a Twist for ages 7-10.

— 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Saturday , Read to Kaya’s Friends therapy dog program for ages 3 and older.

— 2 p.m. Saturday, Getting started with Genealogy.

Details: 724-837-5620.

Mt. Pleasant Public Library, 120 S. Church St.:

—6-8 p.m. Monday, Smartphones and tablets class; cost: $5.

— 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, book bingo, Center for Active Adults, 424 Washington St.

— 6 p.m. Saturday, Christmas Plate Paint ‘N Sip, Cost: $10 includes supplies.

Registration required: 724-547-3850.

• The Institute for Ministry Formation at Saint Vincent Seminary is hosting “The Ministry of Parenting,” with special guest speakers Alicia and Michael Hernon, hosts of the renowned podcast “Messy Parenting;” begins with Mass at 8:30 a.m. in the basilica, conference at 9:30 a.m. Saturday, Fred Rogers Center, 300 Fraser Purchase Road, Unity. Cost: $25, $40 per couple, and $10 per each child up to a maximum of $50. Includes lunch and child care activities.

• Adult evening craft — yarn hat ornament, 6 p.m. Nov. 27, Adams Memorial Library, 1112 Ligonier St., Latrobe. Cost: $5. Reservations: 724-539-1972.

Christmas events

• Christmas open house, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday and noon-5 p.m. Nov. 18, Dillweed Bed & Breakfast, Route 403. Free admission. Sample gourmet soups, sweet and savory dip mixes and hot mulled drinks. Nut rolls and pizzelles will be available for purchase. Details: 814-446-6465 or dillweedinc.com.

Fundraisers

• Craft show, 6-8 p.m.Thursday, St. Bruno Parish Center, 1729 Poplar St., South Greensburg.

• Wreaths Across America of North Huntingdon is hosting a vendor/craft show, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday, VFW Post 781 Hall, 100 Billott Ave. North Huntingdon. Details: 412 897-3143 or email rhondahunt.waa@gmail.com.

• All-you-can-eat pancake breakfast hosted by Bushy Run Lions, 8 a.m.-noon Saturday, Harrison Room, Mill Street, Harrison City. Cost: $6, or free for children under 6. Meal will include sausage, home fries and drinks. Tickets: 724-744-7642.

• Give thanks bingo fundraiser, 1 p.m. Saturday, New Alexandria Center for Active Adults/Senior Center, 207 W. Main St. Doors open at 11 a.m.; lunch at noon. Cost: $20; includes lunch, bingo pack and door prize ticket. 50/50 and basket raffle. Details: 724-668-7055.

• Lights of Love holiday celebration, with lights available for $8.50 to adorn a tree, 6:30 p.m. Dec. 4, Latrobe Hospital, 121 W. Second Ave. Donations can be made through Dec. 31; names of those for whom lights are purchased by Nov. 27 will be included in a roll book displayed with the tree. Donors can designate a person to receive a Lights of Love acknowledgement card. Details: 724-537-1733.

Special events

• Operation Christmas Child collects shoe box gifts filled with school supplies, hygiene items and toys to be delivered to children in need around the world. Shoes boxes can be dropped off Monday-Friday, Nov. 12-16, Rolling Hills Church, 101 Cypress Hill Drive, Penn Hills. Call the church for drop off hours: 412-795-1133. Details: samaritanspurse.org/occ.

• Saint Vincent College Women’s Auxiliary Christmas luncheon, 11:30 a.m. Dec. 3, DeNunzio’s Restaurant, 148 Aviation Lane, Latrobe. Reservations before Nov. 28: 724-879-8776.

• Westmoreland Youth Symphony Orchestra Program concert, 7:30 p.m. Nov. 18, Seton Hill University Performing Arts Center, 100 Harrison Ave., Greensburg. Details: 724-837-1850 or morrie@westmoreland symphony.org.

• George Onda District of the First Catholic Slovak Union annual Stedry Vecer, begins with Mass at 4 p.m. Dec. 2, Christ, Our Shepherd Center, Route 30 east, Hempfield. Traditional Slovak Christmas Eve dinner will follow, with door prizes and entertainment by Pittsburgh Slovakians. Tickets: $25, or $10 for ages 3-11. Reservations by Nov. 21: 724-493-8712.

Volunteer opportunities

• Westmoreland Community Action in partnership with the United Way is sponsoring the Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) program. Volunteers are needed to provide free income tax preparation for taxpayers who have limited or moderate incomes, senior citizens, and persons with disabilities. Training is provided. Community service hours and academic credit is available. Must be at least 18 years old and have earned a high school diploma or GED. Locations: in Greensburg at Westmoreland Community Action, 226 S. Maple Ave.; in Latrobe at Westmoreland County Community College Latrobe, 17 Lloyd Ave.; in New Kensington at Westmoreland County Community College New Kensington, 1150 Fifth Ave.; and in Monessen at Monessen Public Library, 326 Donner Ave. Details: 724-989-9007 or DHightower@westmoreland ca.org.

Waste collection

• Collection of household hazardous waste, 9 a.m.- 1 p.m. Saturday, Westmore land Cleanways headquarters, 113 Innovative Lane, Unity. Registration required. Fee charged. For pricing information: 866-815-0016 or email ecsr.net.

Church events

• Meals to be served Saturday:

— All-you-can-eat pancake breakfast, 8-10:30 a.m., Bradenville United Methodist Church, Route 982. Menu includes sausage, applesauce and beverage. Cost: $5

• Italian dinner hosted by Visitation Church, 4-7:30 p.m., St. Pius Social Hall, Summit Street, Mt. Pleasant. Menu consists of cavatelli, meatballs, spaghetti, salad, bread, beverages and dessert. Cost: $12, $6 for children 4-10 and free for 3 and under.

