1 hurt when SUV skids on ice, slams into tree branch and Manor house

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

A woman was injured Monday morning after her Jeep Liberty skidded on an icy spot and careened into a large tree, snapping off a branch and crashing into a Manor home, according to police.

She was extricated by firefighters from the sport-utility vehicle around 9 a.m. and taken to a hospital, Manor police Chief George Valmassoni said.

“Looks like when her wheels caught, they sent her over this way,” he said, gesturing to the First Street home.

The huge tree branch was pushed into the home’s enclosed porch, damaging it.

Neighbor Tera Curtis went outside in her flip-flops when she heard the commotion.

“I ran out and saw there was a car in their house,” she said, adding that a woman who was home at the time is OK. “She’s just shook up and embarrassed.”

Another neighbor who declined to be identified pointed out that the icy spot, which is in North Huntingdon, has been a problem for a few years. Water runs from a yard down the sloped street and, if the temperature is cold enough, freezes, he said. Curtis has noticed the ice problem in the two years she’s lived on First Street.

North Huntingdon officials could not be reached.

After Gombach Towing took the Jeep away, the huge tree branch still sat in the yard.

Curtis retrieved a decorative rock that had been thrown from the yard during the crash. Her boyfriend does landscaping for the residents.

A salt truck came after police left the scene.

Renatta Signorini is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Renatta at 724-837-5374, rsignorini@tribweb.com or via Twitter @byrenatta.