Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Westmoreland

1 hurt when SUV skids on ice, slams into tree branch and Manor house

Renatta Signorini
Renatta Signorini | Monday, Nov. 12, 2018, 11:39 a.m.

Updated 4 hours ago

A woman was injured Monday morning after her Jeep Liberty skidded on an icy spot and careened into a large tree, snapping off a branch and crashing into a Manor home, according to police.

She was extricated by firefighters from the sport-utility vehicle around 9 a.m. and taken to a hospital, Manor police Chief George Valmassoni said.

“Looks like when her wheels caught, they sent her over this way,” he said, gesturing to the First Street home.

The huge tree branch was pushed into the home’s enclosed porch, damaging it.

Neighbor Tera Curtis went outside in her flip-flops when she heard the commotion.

“I ran out and saw there was a car in their house,” she said, adding that a woman who was home at the time is OK. “She’s just shook up and embarrassed.”

Another neighbor who declined to be identified pointed out that the icy spot, which is in North Huntingdon, has been a problem for a few years. Water runs from a yard down the sloped street and, if the temperature is cold enough, freezes, he said. Curtis has noticed the ice problem in the two years she’s lived on First Street.

North Huntingdon officials could not be reached.

After Gombach Towing took the Jeep away, the huge tree branch still sat in the yard.

Curtis retrieved a decorative rock that had been thrown from the yard during the crash. Her boyfriend does landscaping for the residents.

A salt truck came after police left the scene.

Renatta Signorini is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Renatta at 724-837-5374, rsignorini@tribweb.com or via Twitter @byrenatta.

A Jeep Liberty pushed a large branch into a Manor house after skidding on an icy spot on Monday, Nov. 12, 2018.
Renatta Signorini | Tribune-Review
A Jeep Liberty pushed a large branch into a Manor house after skidding on an icy spot on Monday, Nov. 12, 2018.
A Jeep Liberty pushed a large branch into a Manor house after skidding on an icy spot on Monday, Nov. 12, 2018.
Renatta Signorini | Tribune-Review
A Jeep Liberty pushed a large branch into a Manor house after skidding on an icy spot on Monday, Nov. 12, 2018.
TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me