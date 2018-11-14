Bah humbug: Insurer, safety concerns snatch candy from kids at Irwin's holiday parade

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Irwin will start its celebration of the upcoming holidays on Thursday with its annual Light Up Night Parade — a tradition that has changed since it began some 35 years ago as activity to draw people into town.

“The borough officials wanted us to do something to promote Irwin,” recalled Lois Woleslagle, president of the Irwin Business & Professional Association.

Woleslagle said they chose to hold a “light-up night.” The parade was added about a year later and has grown in popularity ever since, she said.

What has changed over the years is some of the restrictions on the parade and costs associated with conducting the event.

Tossing candy from floats and fire trucks to children along the parade route is no longer permitted, Woleslagle said, in large part because of potential safety issues.

The association’s insurer wants to eliminate the practice of throwing candy to the children, Woleslagle said, because of concerns they might run into the street and get hit by a parade vehicle, Woleslagle said.

Children chasing candy thrown to them during parade does pose a safety hazard, said Robert Molloy, deputy director of the National Transportation Safety Board’s highway safety office.

The association’s insurance coverage has increased for the parade and about 20 other activities the organization sponsors, including the Halloween parade, concerts and car cruises, Woleslagle said. Insurance costs have risen more than 60 percent, said Rosanne Novotnak, chairperson of the association’s Light Up Night committee.

In addition to the safety concerns, there is the mess created by candy left behind on streets and sidewalks, Woleslagle said. Those who toss candy to the crowd could be fined for littering.

Irwin Borough charges the organization $75 to conduct the parade through the downtown business district, Woleslagle said.

The business and professional association also pays the Pittsburgh Downtown Partnership, a nonprofit organization that promotes events in the city, $100 to use the copyrighted phrase “Light Up Night,” Wolseslagle said. They learned about the copyright infringement when they received a letter from the Pittsburgh Downtown Partnership, Woleslagle said.

The Downtown Partnership registered the phrase “Light Up Night” with the United States Patent and Trademark Office in October 2003, after having filed for the trademark in August 2001, according to agency records.

Several municipalities pay the licensing fee, said Leigh White, a Downtown Pittsburgh Partnership spokeswoman. She did not have an estimate on the number of towns paying or the amount of money generated by the fee.

The money is used to provide free, family programming, known as KidsPlay, in Downtown Pittsburgh, during the summer and during the holiday season, White said.

Irwin continues its holiday parade, while other towns have not, Woleslagle said.

“There isn’t a town in the area that has a parade like this,” Woleslagle said.

“Every year it grows. We get some 10,000 people in town for the parade,” said Amanda Maderas, secretary of the Irwin business association. About 70 units have registered for the parade.

Joe Napsha is a Tribune-Review staff writer.