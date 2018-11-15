Police: Girl, 5, seeks help after South Greensburg mom's drug overdose

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

A 5-year-old girl got help from a neighbor after her mother apparently overdosed on drugs this month in South Greensburg, according to police.

Marissa Ann Maddy, 26, was charged Wednesday with child endangerment.

Police were called to Reamer Avenue at 10:30 p.m. Nov. 1 and found Maddy unresponsive on the second floor. A neighbor who was summoned by Maddy’s daughter directed police to a hypodermic needle nearby, according to a criminal complaint. Officers also found an empty stamp bag of heroin and a metal spoon elsewhere in the house.

Maddy eventually regained consciousness and was treated by ambulance personnel, police said. The 5-year-old girl and her 1-year-old sister, who police said was in the living room, were in the care of family members.

It’s the second time in less than two months a South Greensburg mother was arrested after a drug overdose that prompted her child to seek help. Leanne Schuler, 35, was unresponsive Sept. 28 when her 5-year-old daughter called for help, according to police. Ambulance personnel used naloxone — an opioid overdose reversal drug — to revive Schuler at her Poplar Street apartment.

She is charged with child endangerment. A Dec. 11 preliminary hearing is set.

No court action had been scheduled in Maddy’s case.

