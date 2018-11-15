Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Westmoreland

$4.7 million contract awarded for Westmoreland industrial park construction

Renatta Signorini
Renatta Signorini | Thursday, Nov. 15, 2018, 11:51 a.m.

Updated 5 hours ago

The Westmoreland County Industrial Development Board on Thursday approved a $4.7 contract to A. Liberoni Inc. for the development of a new business park in Sewickley Township.

The Plum contractor was the lowest bidder for the construction of new utilities, road reconstruction and preparation of lots at Commerce Crossing at Westmoreland.

County officials broke ground on the project last month. The 200-acre industrial park close to Interstate 70 will have five pad-ready sites and a new rail spur to connect with the region’s international rail network. Work will take about a year, said Jason Rigone, director of the County Industrial Development Corp.

Commerce Crossing is the first industrial park project county officials have undertaken in the past decade. At last month’s ground-breaking, Rigone said he has already received letters of intent from companies for two of the site’s five spots.

Commerce Crossing has benefited from about $7 million in state grants as well as a $5.8 million loan from the state’s “Business In Our Sites” program.

Renatta Signorini is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Renatta at 724-837-5374, rsignorini@tribweb.com or via Twitter @byrenatta.

