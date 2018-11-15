Plans to be displayed for replacing Southwest Greensburg bridge

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Final design details for the proposed replacement of the bridge carrying South Main Street over Zellers Run in Southwest Greensburg and South Greensburg, will be unveiled during an open house from 6 to 8 p.m., Dec. 5 at the Amos K. Hutchinson Elementary School cafeteria, 801 Welty St., Southwest Greensburg.

Representatives from PennDOT’s District 12-0 in Uniontown will be available to answer questions and receive comments regarding the project, which involves demolishing the bridge, constructing a new box culvert, and approach roadway work on Route 119, just north of the Route 30 Bypass, PennDOT officials said.

The state anticipates advertising for bids next year and construction is expected to begin next summer, PennDOT said.

Anyone with knowledge of historic resources in the project area should attend this meeting. Those attending the meeting can enter the school through Door 9.

The display location is ADA accessible and anyone requiring special assistance is asked to contact PennDOT by Nov. 28, 2018.

For more information, contact project manager Brian Svesnik at 724- 415-2400 or email bsvesnik@pa.gov prior to the plans display.

