Biros gambling suspects waive hearings

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Four members of the Biros family accused of running an illegal video gambling operation in bars and clubs in Allegheny and Westmoreland counties on Thursday waived their cases directly to Westmoreland County court.

Robert Biros, 83, of White Oak, and his children — John M. Biros, 57, of McKeesport; Christine A. Biros, 55, of White Oak; and Andrew R. Biros, 52, of Greensburg — waived their rights to a preliminary hearing before North Huntingdon District Justice Wayne Gongaware. A fifth suspect, Alfred McCauley Jr., 63, of Pittsburgh, whom authorities said is an associate of the Biros family, also waived his rights to a preliminary hearing. All remain free on bond.

The defendants are scheduled to be arraigned Jan. 23 before Judge Meagan Bilik-Defazio.

Although authorities allege the Biros family ran the video gambling operation in two counties, Deputy Attorney General Mark Serge said a statewide grand jury decided the case should be prosecuted in Westmoreland County.

State police and agents from the attorney general’s office investigated the case. The family members are charged with two counts of participating in a corrupt organization, 15 counts of maintaining gambling devices and single counts of dealing in proceeds of an illegal activity, conspiracy and obstructing law enforcement.

McCauley is charged with three counts of allowing gambling, two counts of being an employee of a corrupt organization and a single count of conspiracy to engage in gambling. The state alleged he steered the gambling operation’s attempt to get the family involved with investments in a proposed race track and casino project that was never built near New Castle.

Joe Napsha is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Joe at 724-836-5252 or jnapsha@tribweb.com.