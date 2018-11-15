Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Westmoreland

Biros gambling suspects waive hearings

Joe Napsha
Joe Napsha | Thursday, Nov. 15, 2018, 5:03 p.m.

Updated 13 hours ago

Four members of the Biros family accused of running an illegal video gambling operation in bars and clubs in Allegheny and Westmoreland counties on Thursday waived their cases directly to Westmoreland County court.

Robert Biros, 83, of White Oak, and his children — John M. Biros, 57, of McKeesport; Christine A. Biros, 55, of White Oak; and Andrew R. Biros, 52, of Greensburg — waived their rights to a preliminary hearing before North Huntingdon District Justice Wayne Gongaware. A fifth suspect, Alfred McCauley Jr., 63, of Pittsburgh, whom authorities said is an associate of the Biros family, also waived his rights to a preliminary hearing. All remain free on bond.

The defendants are scheduled to be arraigned Jan. 23 before Judge Meagan Bilik-Defazio.

Although authorities allege the Biros family ran the video gambling operation in two counties, Deputy Attorney General Mark Serge said a statewide grand jury decided the case should be prosecuted in Westmoreland County.

State police and agents from the attorney general’s office investigated the case. The family members are charged with two counts of participating in a corrupt organization, 15 counts of maintaining gambling devices and single counts of dealing in proceeds of an illegal activity, conspiracy and obstructing law enforcement.

McCauley is charged with three counts of allowing gambling, two counts of being an employee of a corrupt organization and a single count of conspiracy to engage in gambling. The state alleged he steered the gambling operation’s attempt to get the family involved with investments in a proposed race track and casino project that was never built near New Castle.

Joe Napsha is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Joe at 724-836-5252 or jnapsha@tribweb.com.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me