Penn Borough man claiming to be Donald Duck jailed on assault charges
Updated 13 hours ago
A Penn Borough man who claimed to police he was the cartoon character Donald Duck was jailed Wednesday for allegedly strangling and assaulting a woman in the borough, police said.
George C. Bernhardy Sr., 55, allegedly strangled the woman during an argument at his residence at about 5 p.m. Wednesday, Penn Borough Sgt. Eric Colamario said. The woman had red marks around her neck, police said.
Bernhardy allegedly told officers he would punch the woman in her face when he got out of jail. Bernhardy told them the woman deserved the beating and that he had been denied “a hit of crack,” police said. He repeatedly told officers that he was Donald Duck and that he “should have had another beer before I left the house.”
Bernhardy was arraigned before Jeannette District Justice Joseph DeMarchis on charges of aggravated assault, strangulation and recklessly endangering another person. He was sent to the Westmoreland County Prison in lieu of $10,000 bond, pending a preliminary hearing on Nov. 29.
Joe Napsha is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Joe at 724-836-5252 or jnapsha@tribweb.com.