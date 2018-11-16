Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Westmoreland

Troopers: 77 bricks of heroin found during turnpike traffic stop in Mt. Pleasant Twp.

Paul Peirce
Paul Peirce | Friday, Nov. 16, 2018, 10:24 a.m.

Updated 6 hours ago

State police arrested two Pittsburgh men on multiple heroin possession and distribution charges after stopping their SUV along the Pennsylvania Turnpike in Mt. Pleasant Township and discovering about 77 bricks of raw heroin hidden inside a custom-built compartment.

Travis L. Lipscomb, 37, of the city’s Oakland neighborhood, and Anthony D. Harris, 21, of the Hill District, were arraigned before Norvelt District Judge Roger Eckels on charges of possession and delivery of heroin and possession of heroin and ordered held in the county jail after they failed to post $75,000 bail each.

Trooper Ryan Marmol pulled over Lipscomb’s SUV, which was traveling east, at mile post 82 around 11:30 a.m. Thursday for various equipment violations, including illegal window tint, according to court documents.

Marmol reported that as he approached the vehicle, he could smell distinct odor of burned marijuana inside, which gave him probable cause to conduct a search.

“A search of the vehicle revealed an aftermarket hidden compartment in the rear cargo area,” Marmol wrote.

Inside the compartment, troopers discovered the heroin in 15 packages, an undisclosed amount of cash and firearm ammunition, court documents said. Authorities indicated the heroin is worth about $40,000.

Police reports did not indicate where they thought Lipscomb and Harris were headed.

The investigation is continuing. Authorities reported Lipscomb’s driver’s license in suspended and he was identified by a passport.

